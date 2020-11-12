TWIZTID Continues Trend of Creative Exploration With Latest Single “Perfect Problem”

TWIZTID are continuing their foray into the rock world with “Perfect Problem,” the second single from the duo’s upcoming rock-based album, slated for release in the spring of 2021. The “Perfect Problem” single will be available Friday digitally. Pre-save “Perfect Problem” at https://ingroov.es/perfect-problem.

“Our jobs as entertainers have become extremely important,” TWIZTID says. “We’ve fully acknowledged that and continue to step up our content level on all facets across the board. The world currently needs a vent, a beat and lyrics to help it successfully release its anger. ‘Perfect Problem’ is but the first of many to come.”

“Perfect Problem” was produced by Scattered Brains, who is known for his work with Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings and Yelawolf. “This song stands tall with the rock and roll festival circuit across the nation,” he says. “True talent and versatility throughout. Love working with TWIZTID!”

“Perfect Problem,” as well as TWIZTID’s recent “Rose Petal” single, were mixed by Johnny Andrews (Motionless In White, Fozzy, Underoath). The first of many rock-oriented singles leading up to the new album, “Rose Petal” has been featured on Sirius/XM’s Octane channel’s “Test Drive” and is also currently TWIZTID’s highest charting rock single on Mediabase and BDS. In its first weekend, the “Rose Petal” single received more that 20,000 streams on Spotify, a clear signal that fans haven taken to TWIZTID’s more experimental sound. The song’s video also hit more than 500,000 views on YouTube in less than a month. The upcoming album will feature familiar names within the active rock world, including Johnny Andrews (Underoath, Fozzy), John Sustar (Motionless In White, Mushroomhead), and up and coming producers The Danger Within.

Backed by a legion of rabid fans, TWIZTID’s latest Kickstarter campaign was fully funded in under 72 hours and eventually exceeded its funding goals by 300%.

Pre-pandemic, Twiztid wrapped up a tour of the USA with Motionless in White, We Came As Romans, Vans Warped Tour and sold-out headline show at St, Andrews Hall in Detroit. The 12-time Billboard charting artists recently launched an online virtual concert called Netfest: On Your Couchafter their next tour was canceled due the pandemic. The virtual concert featured appearances by TWIZTID themselves, B-Real of Cypress Hill, Redman, Tech N9ne, Rittz, R.A the Rugged Man, Chelsea Grin, The Black Moods, Hyro the Hero, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, Christian Coma of Black Veil Brides and Spencer from Ice Nine Kills. Netfest: On Your Couch was watched around the globe by more than 43,000 fans.

In additional to their musical ventures, TWIZTID’s Jamie Madrox and Monoxide established the Astronomicon pop culture convention three years ago. Taking place in their native Detroit, the convention has consistently featured the best guests from music, comic books, movies and television all together under one roof.

This year’s convention was highlighted by the announcement of TWIZTID’s very own animated cartoon, now in development with producer Ken F. Levin of Night Sky Productions (Amazon Primes’ The Boys) on board as a showrunner. The cartoon is based on TWIZTID’s Source Point Press comic book series, Haunted High-Ons, which sold out and was quickly collected into trade paperback.

