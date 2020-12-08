LA Rockers BATFARM Unleash Ominous New “Snake” Single and Music Video!

LA’s premiere “darkedelic” duo, Batfarm have just released their single, “Snake” across all digital media outlets. Accompanying the song is a haunting new music video, which was filmed, directed and edited entirely by band members, Alexx Calise and Dennis Morehouse.

Written about a relationship gone wrong, “Snake” promises the person in question a karmic payback, warning that their toxic behavior will not go unpunished. Recorded in part at the band’s home studio and at Ultimate Studios in Panorama City, “Snake” is a slow burner, taking the listener on a deliberate, ominous journey that only intensifies with each passing verse. Eventually exploding into musical madness, “Snake” is perhaps one of the most unsettling and evocative songs from Batfarm’s debut EP, In the Belfry.

Filmed in their band lockout during the lockdown, the song’s official music video is a noir-style piece in which lead singer, Alexx Calise laments the period in her life when this “snake” had too much power over her. Over the course of the video however, she transitions from understated and underestimated to strong and empowered.

Consisting of Alexx Calise, who is best known for her hit song, “Cry” from the show, “Dance Moms,” and Dennis Morehouse, who has played drums for Gilby Clarke, Marc Ford and more, Batfarm is a critically-acclaimed alt-rock project often likened to The Cure, Portishead and Fiona Apple. Classic Rock Magazine has described their music as “slick yet raw, stylish rock.”

You can now watch the “Snake” music video via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gts-wycjc2k&feature=youtu.be, and you can hear it at all digital media outlets including iTunes and Spotify.

