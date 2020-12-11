Goo Goo Dolls’ Augmented Reality Movie Musical ‘It’s Christmas All Over’ To Debut On December 12th

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will officially debut their augmented reality movie musical, It’s Christmas All Over, on December 12th. The project was created and presented by the livestreaming platform FanTracks. Using immersive AR technology, the special will feature the band performing music from their brand-new holiday album of the same name [Warner Records] for the very first time. In celebration of the premiere, Goo Goo Dolls have shared an exclusive sneak peek from the film today in which they perform “This Is Christmas,” the band’s original holiday song that currently ranks in the top 10 at AC radio and continues to rise.

Watch the sneak peek now HERE and visit FanTracks’ website for ticket information and VIP packages for the full hour-long special. Following the global premiere, It’s Christmas All Over will remain available on-demand for free for 48 hours.

Set to air live on FanTracks tomorrow at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, It’s Christmas All Over goes beyond the realm of a live concert to transport viewers through an unparalleled music journey, all taking place within a surreal virtual world. In this AR movie musical adventure directed and produced by FanTracks President Barry Summers, Goo Goo Dolls travel through past, present, and future searching for the lost “Spirit of Christmas”; from wintery city street scenes, subways, and taxis; to a 1940s speakeasy and the classic set of The Ed Sullivan Show; and beyond. As the band travels between settings, fans will follow along for a unique musical experience unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Throughout, they treat fans to classic holiday standards as well as their new holiday music, and discover that although people are separated by current events, we remain unified by the true nature of the holiday.

On the journey, the band takes a moment to remind us all to “Give A Little Bit” – with an autographed guitar to be auctioned to benefit Music Gives to St Jude Kids – St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Goo Goo Dolls’ album It’s Christmas All Over was created during lockdown earlier this year, and was produced by frontman John Rzeznik alongside the band’s frequent collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman. Released October 30th via Warner Records, the record boasts a diverse collection of songs that capture the warmth and spirit of classic Christmas music. Packed with iconic holiday tracks such as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, nearly every song from It’s Christmas All Over is currently charting at AC radio.

The movie musical arrives on the heels of a prolific month for Goo Goo Dolls. Following the release of It’s Christmas All Over, the band has recently unveiled festive music videos for their rendition of the classic “Let It Snow” and their original song “You Ain’t Gettin Nothin’”, as well as delivered a string of outstanding national television performances on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Christmas In Rockefeller Center on NBC, and Live With Kelly and Ryan on ABC.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.