Ice Nine Kills Unleash “SCREAM Comes Home” Mini-Documentary To Celebrate The 24th Anniversary of Wes Craven’s Classic!

Horror themed, metalcore pioneers Ice Nine Kills, are celebrating the 24th anniversary of one of modern horror’s most iconic movies, slasher classic SCREAM, with a mini-documentary written and presented by INK frontman, Spencer Charnas about the “SCREAM Comes Home” convention, offering fans an inside look at iconic locations from the original movie and screen-used items from the SCREAM franchise. Check out the SCREAM Comes Home mini-documentary below!

Speaking on the mini-documentary, Spencer shares: “Getting to be a part of the “SCREAM Comes Home” event and tour the locations of my favorite movie of all time was a scream come true for this slasher fanatic!””

About Ice Nine Kills

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, Ice Nine Kills stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, Ice Nine Kills has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion.

Ice Nine Kills summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

Loudwire hails them as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” a declaration supported by the band’s Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart topping slab, The Silver Scream.

The Silver Scream and the subsequent extended edition, The Silver Scream: Final Cut generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like The American Nightmare, A Grave Mistake and Savages and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track A Grave Mistake peaking at #9.

After a decade of studio wizardry and live theatricality, Ice Nine Kills draws favorable comparisons to rock icons like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson, via a like-minded synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following reverence. With 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a combined social media reach of over 762k and over 70 million views on Youtube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most ferocious forces.

