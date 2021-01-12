GREY CAFÉ: Director Mahmut Akay Unleashes X-Men Inspired Short Film Starring Scout Taylor-Compton!

Attention all X-Men fans! Hot on the heels of the release of ‘Close Shave,’ an interpretation of the iconic Wolverine character, director Mahmut Akay has unleashed his latest high-intensity fan film and it doesn’t disappoint!
GREY CAFÉ centers around the iconic Jean Grey character from X-Men series and further expands his ‘X-MEN – Spin-off Anthology.’ The film stars Scout Taylor-Compton in the lead role. The cast also includes Billy Ashworth, Michael Chase, Lydia Jones, Ryan Davies, Lee hunter, Joshua Chester, Natasha Salman, Sarah Sturley, Amrit Kaur, Nam Chu, Chris Callanan and Joel Marshall.
The film was produced by the legendary Adi Shankar who dazzled comic book fans a plethora of high-profile fan films like Punisher: Dirty Laundry, Venom: Truth in Journalism, Judge Dredd: Superfiend, Power/Rangers and Mr. Rogers: A War Hero. Swing by the official Bootleg Universe YouTube Channel for a deep dive!
Akay had this to say about the new release: “The film is an addition to an anthology of X-Men fan spin-offs I might potentially expand on, inspired by the success of Close Shave. Different timelines, though they’ll all take place in the same universe. All the shorts will focus on prejudice and identity – while juxtaposing the extraordinary mutants in everyday locations like barbershops and cafes.”
Check out more of Mahmut Akay’s work at his official website — www.mahmutakay.com.
MORE ABOUT ‘GREY CAFÉ’:
director: MAHMUT AKAY
producer: ADI SHANKAR // CLEMENT LOUIS FERNANDES
director of photography: CARLOS GARCIA BUENAVENTURA
editor: JONNY LEE MILLS
art director: OZGE AKAY
wardrobe: ADINA VOICU
hair and make-up: CARLA EVE // CLAUDIA EVE BOVEY
trailer music: KEVIN LAX
sound designer // mixer: JANE LO
colourist: WADE ODLUM
sound recordist: LUKE HOLLINGWORTH
focus puller: EDWARD GRANT
gaffer: EDWARD ST. PAUL
spark: MUHANNED A. TAHA
1st AD: OSCAR BARLOW
production assistants: AMRIT KAUR // NAM CHAU
vfx: LOUIS DU MONT // DAN RUIZ // HELDER TOMAS // GRAHAM HUGHES // DAVE ZEEVALK
cast: SCOUT-TAYLOR COMPTON // BILLY ASHWORTH // MICHAEL CHASE // LYDIA JONES // RYAN DAVIES // LEE HUNTER // JOSHUA CHESTER // NATASHA SALMAN // SARAH STURLEY // AMRIT KAUR // NAM CHAU // CHRIS CALLANAN // JOEL MARSHALL