The Go-Gos To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘God Bless The Go-Go’s’ With Deluxe Vinyl Release

On May 14, 2021, The Go-Go’s’ critically acclaimed 2001 reunion album, God Bless The Go-Go’s, celebrates its 20th anniversary and will be reissued on CD, vinyl and digital formats via Eagle Records. This is the first time the original album version of God Bless The Go-Go’s will be available on LP and is pressed on 140gram, blue colored vinyl. The deluxe CD and digital versions feature new cover art and includes the bonus tracks “I Think I Need Sleep” and “King of Confusion.” Pre-order here.

Featuring Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards, vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums, percussion, vocals), Kathy Valentine (bass guitar, vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar, vocals), God Bless The Go-Go’s was the band’s first studio album in 17 years following 1984’s Talk Show and reached No. 57 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on the Top Internet Albums chart. The album was produced by Paul Kolderie and Sean Slade (Radiohead, Hole) and features Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on the single “Unforgiven,” Rame Jaffee (The Wallflowers and Foo Fighters) on “Here You Are,” as well as Roger Manning (Jellyfish. Imperial Drag and The Moog Cookbook) on the track “Daisy Chain.” Upon its original release, it was hailed by Uncut magazine for its “sheer, punchy exuberance” while Billboard was impressed with its “deliriously buoyant, unadulterated adult-made pop.”

In addition, February 5 sees the release of their universally acclaimed, 2020 Critics Choice Award winning documentary THE GO-GO’S through digital download & rental services via Eagle Vision, followed by the 2-Disc set (DVD + Blu-ray) via Polygram/UMe on February 26. Pre order the DVD/Blu-ray here.

The Alison Ellwood-directed THE GO-GO’S documentary, which first premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, aired over the summer on Showtime to rave reviews, achieved a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won a 2020 Critics Choice Award for “Best Music Documentary” in addition to receiving the honor of “Most Compelling Living Subjects in a Documentary.”

With their roots in the L.A. punk scene, the candid and archive-rich documentary assesses the group’s place in music history this serious appraisal of their story is the first to set the record straight about their historical ascent to global stardom. A major highlight of the film focuses on their collaborative efforts in writing a new song, the female empowerment anthem “Club Zero,” which became the first Go-Go’s single in nearly 20 years and hit the Top 10 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

VINYL TRACK LISTING:

SIDE 1

La La Land Unforgiven Apology Stuck In My Car Vision Of Nowness Here You Are Automatic Rainy Day

SIDE 2

Kissing Asphalt Insincere Sonic Superslide Throw Me A Curve Talking Myself Down Daisy Chain

CD/DIGITAL TRACK LISTING

La La Land Unforgiven Apology Stuck In My Car Vision Of Nowness Here You Are Automatic Rainy Day Kissing Asphalt Insincere Sonic Superslide Throw Me A Curve Talking Myself Down Daisy Chain I Think I Need Sleep* King Of Confusion*

*Bonus Tracks

In June, The Go-Go’s will perform a series of summer 2021 North American tour dates in conjunction with the documentary release. Starting at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, they’ll perform at intimate venues across North America, giving fans a chance to see them up close and personal.

Summer 2021 North American tour dates:

Jun 18 The Masonic San Francisco, CA +

Jun 23 Humphreys San Diego, CA +

Jun 24 Humphreys San Diego, CA +

Jun 27 Pechanga Resort Casino Temecula, CA +

Jun 29 Orpheum Theater Los Angeles, CA +

Jun 30 Orpheum Theater Los Angeles, CA +

Jul 7 Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY

Jul 8 Parx Casino Bensalem, PA

Jul 10 Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT

Jul 11 Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ +

+ Date changes

The Go-Go’s skyrocketed to superstardom after they released one of the most successful debut albums of all time, 1981’s Beauty And The Beat, a collection of hook-laden, infectious songs that stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks, spawning the hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” (named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Pop Singles) and “We Got The Beat” and also earned them a Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist.” They have the notable distinction of being the only all-female band to write their own songs and play their own instruments on a No. 1 album. Their 1982 follow-up, Vacation, hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 and featured the Top Ten title track “Vacation.” They have sold over 7 million records worldwide and continue to blaze new trails, kicking down the doors for women in particular.

