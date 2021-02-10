Greta Van Fleet Roll Out New Single, “Heat Above,” From Upcoming ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’ Album

Hot on the heels of “My Way, Soon,” the band’s fifth #1 single at rock radio, GRAMMY-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet today announces a dazzling new single, “Heat Above.” It is the third track released from the band’s forthcoming sophomore studio album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, produced by Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Adele) and due out April 16 (Lava/Republic Records). “Heat Above” is an ethereal track that opens with a Hammond B3 seeping in slowly to set the tone for a triumphant sonic build. You can listen to the song HERE.

The band first debuted the song with Zane Lowe on “The Zane Lowe Show” via Apple Music 1 in an interview where they discussed what it was like to work with a new producer, the personal growth they’ve seen over the last three years, and where in the world they’ve been in the extended downtime away from touring. In addition, they are the featured artist on New Music Daily on Apple Music today.

The band’s upcoming album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, is a reflection of their journey into the present. With string orchestras, explorative songs, and the band building a visual story with every track, it has an elevated elegance unseen yet from the young band. It explores the boundaries of the group’s artistry, with physical copies of the record featuring a stunning 16-page booklet full of mythical, transcendent visuals and metaphysical symbols for each track.

In three years, Greta Van Fleet – Josh Kiszka/vocals, Jake Kiszka/guitars, Sam Kiszka/bass & keys, and Danny Wagner/drums – went from touring the grimy rock bars of Detroit and Saginaw to headlining shows on five continents with audiences triple their hometown’s population. The band that once attracted crowds of teens to improvised forest concerts, have now sold over one million tickets worldwide.

The twelve songs and symbols on The Battle at Garden’s Gate were revealed this week and touch upon themes of freedom, self-empowerment, power in community, and respect for Mother Earth.

‘The Battle of Garden’s Gate Album’ – Complete track-listing:

1. Heat Above

2. My Way, Soon

3. Broken Bells

4. Built by Nations

5. Age of Machine

6. Tears of Rain

7. Stardust Chords

8. Light My Love

9. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.