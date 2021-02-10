Ice Nine Kills Breathe New Life Into An Elvis Presley’s Classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love” Tune!

Roses are red, violets are blue and Ice Nine Kills have a blood soaked, Valentine’s surprise for you. The horror-themed, theatricore pioneers have put their uniquely hellish spin on a cover of the Elvis Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love” accompanied by a suitably undead, gore filled video. Horror fans will instantly recognize the video’s leading lady as modern day queen of the scream queens, Scout Taylor-Compton (‘Halloween‘, ‘Nashville‘). Check out the track below!

Speaking on his band’s bloody Valentine’s offering, Ice Nine Kills fearless leader, Spencer Charnas shares: “I’ve always been a big Elvis fan so the idea of taking this classic and splattering it with some signature INK bloodshed struck me as a match made in hell!”

Ice Nine Kills had a bumper year in 2020. When the pandemic hit and their touring plans got cut short, the band, guided by their prolifically creative leader, Spencer Charnas, quickly pivoted and got to work finding new ways to continue to engage with and entertain their fans. Starting with the ingenious, “Jason’s Mom“, a Friday The 13th themed cover of “Stacey’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne and going on to include a mini-documentary ‘The Disney Revenge Show‘, a full-length live album ‘I Heard They Kill Live!!’ recorded at their 2019 sold-out show at the Worcester Palladium, a killer live stream event featuring concert footage cut with an original slasher movie co-written by Spencer and starring horror icon Chop Top Moseley and the hugely successful launch of their killer new fan-based community and app – The Psychos Only Club. The band also saw staggering, record breaking merch sales with their continuing monthly Nightmare On The Ninth themed capsules.

Ending the year with a bang, Spencer guested on the Hollywood Undead hit “Heart Of A Champion” along with Jacoby Shaddix and appeared as part of the Hollywood Undead House Party Live Stream. Continuing this momentum in 2021, Spencer has also guested on the rabble rousing new Hyro Da Hero track “Retaliation Generation“.

About Ice Nine Kills

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, Ice Nine Kills stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, Ice Nine Kills has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion.

Ice Nine Kills summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

Loudwire hails them as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” a declaration supported by the band’s Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart topping slab, The Silver Scream.

The Silver Scream and the subsequent extended edition, The Silver Scream: Final Cut generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like The American Nightmare, A Grave Mistake and Savages and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track A Grave Mistake peaking at #9.

After a decade of studio wizardry and live theatricality, Ice Nine Kills draws favorable comparisons to rock icons like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson, via a like-minded synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following reverence. With 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 402 million career streams, a combined social media reach of over 950k and over 70 million views on Youtube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most ferocious forces.

