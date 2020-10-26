Ice Nine Kills Reveal Cinematic Trailer For Upcoming Streaming Event “The Silver Stream”

Horror themed, metalcore pioneers Ice Nine Kills, have unveiled a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming interactive horror experience “The Silver Stream”. Join the band and official host than cult horror icon, Bill Moseley (“House of 1000 Corpses”, “The Devil’s Rejects”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”) as they take fans on a journey through the bowels of hell for this unprecedented interactive experience that will feature the concert footage of their 19-track set, shot with an 8 camera set up at their sold out hometown show at The Worcester Palladium and a bespoke, built-in horror movie created by Spencer Charnas and Director Myles Erfurth of Stained Glass Eye Ent.

Tickets for “The Silver Stream” are available now from iHeardTheyKillLive.com. Watch the new trailer below!

Speaking on this ground breaking, interactive horror experience, Ice Nine Kills frontman and creative visionary, Spencer Charnas says “The only thing scarier than the horror that has been 2020 will be “The Silver Stream.” Don’t miss THE event of the spooky season hosted by the one and only Bill Moseley.”

Perhaps best known for his roles as Chop Top in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2” and as Otis B. Driftwood in Rob Zombie horror classics “House Of 1000 Corpses”, “The Devil’s Rejects” and “Three From Hell”, Moseley is one of the most prolific and iconic actors within horror. His intimate knowledge and vast expertise, make him the perfect guide for fans as they traverse the deadly, blood splattered spectacle that is “The Silver Stream”.

He has received numerous honors and awards over the years, recognizing his many achievements: Bill was Guest of Honor at the 2006 World Horror Convention; he has won two Spike Awards, two Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, an Eyegore Award, the 2010 Song of the Year Award from the RockSolidPressure radio show for “Stupid Life of A Mom Eater” from Bill’s Spider Mountain album “No Way Down,” the 2011 SyFy/NBC/Universal Fantasy Horror Award for Career Achievement and the 2011 Crypt Icon Award. Bill is also a member of the Fangoria Magazine Horror Hall of Fame.

The stream comes in celebration of the impending release of the band’s upcoming live album, “I Heard They KILL Live!!” out this Friday, 30th October via Fearless Records. The album features the audio from the same killer 19 song live set recorded live at the band’s sold-out, home town show at The Worcester Palladium on November 30, 2019, whilst on the Octane Accelerator tour. It features massive Ice Nine Kills tracks from their 2018 hit album “The Silver Scream”, as well as fan favorites such as “Hell In The Hallways” and “The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage”. The album is available to pre-order digitally, on CD or as a double vinyl LP with a variety of pre-order merch bundles available here.

ICE NINE KILLS — ‘I HEARD THEY KILL LIVE!!’ Tracklisting:

1. Thank God It’s Friday

2. The Jig Is Up

3. SAVAGES

4. The Nature Of The Beast

5. The World In My Hands

6. Communion Of The Cursed

7. A Grave Mistake

8. Your Number’s Up

9. Rocking The Boat

10. Merry Axe-Mas

11. Thriller

12. Hell In The Hallways

13. Stabbing In The Dark

14. The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage

15. Love Bites

16. Tess-Timony

17. Me, Myself and Hyde

18. The American Nightmare

19. IT Is The End

