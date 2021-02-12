Arielle Releases “Peace Of Mind” Music Video In Support of Upcoming ‘Analog Girl In A Digital World’ Album

American guitarist and singer songwriter ARIELLE has premiered the music video for her new single “Peace Of Mind.” The video is available to watch on YouTube and Arielle’s social platforms. Watch the music video for “Peace of Mind” below!

The single is taken from Arielle’s new album ‘Analog Girl In A Digital World’ released Friday7th May 2021. Spotify is streaming the single. Pre-order the album on CD, vinyl and digital.

The album features Arielle’s new signature guitar The BMG Arielle. The guitar is released March 2021 and can be pre-ordered from Brian May Guitars.

“This is the very first guitar that Brian May guitars has ever offered that is not based on my original Red Special,” says Brian May. “Designed by, and named after Arielle, it’s a new dimension. To understand why this guitar was irresistible to me, you have to hold her in your hands. The guitar is light, smooth and agile. She sings like a bird.”

Arielle is a 21st century classic rock artist who recorded half of the new album in digital, and the other half in tape, to try and capture the impact music of the 60’s and 70’s had on her.

As a writer, guitarist, and singer, when Arielle produced this album, she insisted on recording each song in one take. Recording the album in studios in Nashville and Austin, Texas, Arielle set out to capture the energy of each city and their musicians.

Continues Brian, “Arielle is an awesome musician. She is a truly phenomenal player, with an ability to produce the most beautiful tones as well technical mastery. We collaborated in making the Arielle a new mission to guitarists everywhere – to open up a new door to excellence.”

“Arielle’s playing reaches places I never knew existed,” says Brian. “I believe this guitar will do the same.”

Arielle is a young woman who was born in the wrong generation. At times facing depression in being a child of the new millennium versus the boom of musically creativity that emerged in the Sixties and thrived through the Seventies. And on a broader basis, a time even earlier where things were done by hand, with a level of craft that could not be hidden behind technology.

“I project those principles inside my music,” says Arielle. “The album takes you on a journey through the trials, tribulations, and confusion of an old-school artist in a fast-paced world.

‘Analog Girl In A Digital World’ Track Listing:

1. Dialup

2. Digital World

3. Peace Of Mind

4. This Is Our Intervention

5. Still A Man

6. Inside & Outside

7. I’d Rather Be In England

8. Living In A Fortress

9. Reimagine Redefine

