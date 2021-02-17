THE TOLL: Michael Nader’s Terrifying New Film To Hit Theaters In March Via Saban Films

Writer/Director Michael Nader makes his directorial debut with Saban Films’ THE TOLL, the new psychological horror film starring Max Topplin (Suits) as a socially awkward driver and Jordan Hayes (House at the End of the Street) as a weary passenger whose journey together is threatened by an unseen evil.

Saban Films’ THE TOLL opens In Theaters, On Demand and Digital on Friday, March 26th, 2021. Check out the official trailer below.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father’s country home, she’s hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched—by an unseen presence that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.