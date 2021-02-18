MORTAL KOMBAT: Restricted Trailer For HBO Max’s Reboot Delivers Glorious Hard-Hitting Action!

The hard-hitting red band trailer for MORTAL KOMBAT has been unleashed and it doesn’t disappoint! Directed by Simon McQuoid, the film stars Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Josh Lawson as Kano, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero.

‘Mortal Kombat’ will hit theaters April 16th and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET. The film will land on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers for 31 days from its theatrical release.

Official Synopsis: From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new cinematic adventure “Mortal Kombat,” inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11. In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.