Legendary Glam Rockers SWEET Release “Set Me Free” Single and Music Video

Influential rockers SWEET, featuring original guitarist Andy Scott, have released their new single “Set Me Free”. The single is taken from the band’s new lockdown album “Isolation Boulevard” which isavailable on digital and vinyl. The CD is available to pre-order. “Isolation Boulevard” features all the Sweet’s classic hit singles and was recorded with the new line-up during lockdowns between September and October 2020.

The official “Set Me Free” music video that can be viewed below:

“Isolation Boulevard” is a reworking of Sweet’s 1975 multi-million selling album “Desolation Boulevard”. The new single, a re-recorded version of “Set Me Free”, is taken from the “Isolation Boulevard” album. Hailed by many as one of the most covered songs in Sweet’s repertoire, this marks the first time the band has released it as an official single.

Over the years, the song has been covered by many rock artists including Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and Saxon.

“Recording an album separately in different locations throws up a myriad of technical problems,” says Andy Scott. “It’s impossible for everyone to play at the same time, so all parts are performed the “old” way and then data transferred back to base camp where the magical digital stuff takes over.”

Continues Andy, “Sweet would usually record all together in the studio with a performance rather than individually but the pandemic dictated the ways and means. The result is a mind-blowing set of tracks, all the hits and a barrage of heavy-duty glam rock.”

‘Isolation Boulevard’ Track Listing:

Fox on the Run

Still Got the Rock

Action

Love Is Like Oxygen

Hell Raiser

The Six Teens

Blockbuster

Set Me Free

Teenage Rampage

Turn It Down

New York Groove

Ballroom Blitz

Sweet are a British rock and roll institution with a pedigree of 50 years of hit singles. They’ve sold 55 million albums and had 34 number #1 hit singles. Hailed by many as a national treasure with a loyal fanbase, their dazzling arsenal of rock music stands the test of time. The music is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago when Sweet first stormed the UK Charts in January 1971. Andy Scott, the songwriter, and last man standing from the original band, has produced a remarkable album given the challenging circumstances that we face globally today.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.