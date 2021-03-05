MTV Cooking Up Second Season of ‘Deliciousness’ With Tiffani Thiessen

On the heels of its successful launch, MTV has announced a season two pick up of Deliciousness, the food themed Ridiculousness spin-off.

The series will return with new episodes hosted by cookbook author of ‘Pull Up a Chair’ and host of Dinner at Tiffani’s, Tiffani Thiessen (Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, Beverly Hills 90210, Saved by the Bell). Also returning will be her panelist of famous foodies including Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie).

From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences – food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.

The debut of Deliciousness during its weeklong holiday-themed stunt in December out-performed in the ratings by double digits and saw a whopping 25% lift in its time slot versus the previous year’s average.

A premiere date for season two of Deliciousness will be announced soon and fans can catch up on past episodes available on MTV.com and the MTV App. All-new episodes of Ridiculousness premiere Monday, February 8 at 11pm ET/PT. Ridiculousness and Deliciousness are produced by Thrill One Media (formerly Superjacket Productions) and Gorilla Flicks.

