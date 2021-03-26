Mammoth WVH Releases Two New Tracks From Highly-Anticipated Debut Album!

On the heels of “Distance” reaching #1 at Active Rock radio, Mammoth WVH is releasing two new tracks to the masses. “Don’t Back Down” is the anthemic new single for rock radio and is destined to cater to the fans of the harder sound of Mammoth WVH. An official music video is also being released that showcases Wolfgang Van Halen performing the song on all of the instruments – something he did throughout the entire debut album. It also illustrates his lighthearted side that fans following him on social media have already experienced. The video for “Don’t Back Down” can be seen here: https://found.ee/DontBackDownVideo. The other track being released is “Think It Over” – a song that Wolfgang wanted to share to showcase the diversity of the album. It shows a different side of Mammoth WVH as he ventures in to a more pop-rock world with that track.

The long-awaited, self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11th via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations – including a recently announced limited orange color vinyl available via the band’s online store – can be found here: https://found.ee/MammothWVH. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of the #1 single “Distance,” the Howard Stern premiered track “You’re To Blame” and both “Don’t Back Down” and “Think It Over.” All 4 tracks are now available via all global digital streaming partners as well as the ability to pre-save the album.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone,” Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve,” “The Big Picture” and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVHis. Mammoth WVH made their television performance debuts of the first single “Distance” last month as an electric performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and an exclusive acoustic arrangement on NBC News TODAY.

The track listing for Mammoth WVH is:

1. Mr. Ed

2. Horribly Right

3. Epiphany

4. Don’t Back Down

5. Resolve

6. You’ll Be The One

7. Mammoth

8. Circles

9. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You’re To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (Bonus Track)

About Mammoth WVH:

First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album – scheduled for release in 2021 via EX1 Records as a part of his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang prepares to step into the spotlight with his own brand – Mammoth WVH – for the very first time now.

