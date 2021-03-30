Twiztid Announce ‘VIRTUCON’; ‘Docu-Stream’ Concert Event and ‘Electric Lettuce’ Mini-Album

Iconic Horrorcore rap duo, Twiztid are gearing up for an epic 4/20 celebration this year with the announcement of a mini-album, a livestream concert event and their first ever virtual convention. Twiztid have announced they will release ‘Electric Lettuce’ – a mini-album in celebration of all things weed – on their record label Majik Ninja Entertainment on Friday, April 23rd with pre-orders dropping this Friday, April 2nd on MNEStore.com.

The pair have also announced ‘Docu-Stream’ an epic livestream concert event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021. Tickets go on sale at 12pm EST tomorrow (Wednesday, March 31st) from www.StreamTwiztid.com.

In keeping with Twiztid tradition, the special livestream will take the place of the band’s annual, in-person 4/20 celebrations and will instead provide fans all around the world a chance to come together and celebrate with their Twiztid family for Weed Day.

The ‘Docu-Stream’ will take place on Tuesday, April 20th and will feature two performances from Twiztid – the first will feature face-painted Twiztid performing their classics hits. The second will be unpainted and will feature Twztid and their drummer Drayven as they perform some of their more rock-centric tracks. Throughout the stream, Jamie Madrox and Monoxide will be recounting previously untold stories, giving fans unprecedented access to Twiztid’s 20+ year history. The event will also feature special guests Blaze and ABK.

Check out the event trailer below:

As if a mini-album and a livestream event were not enough, Twiztid have also announced that they will host a digital convention – VIRTUCON. As the duo’s usual convention, Astronomicon cannot safely take place, they have been hard at work behind the scenes to bring fans the next best thing. The event will take place, for free, on the Astronomicon Facebook page on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 and will feature:

The announcement of the location and hotel of Astronomicon 4

The Reveal of exclusive to 100 variant of the Twiztid Knuckleheadz Toy

Announcement of first 3 celebrity guests for Astronomicon 4

Live vendor sales, meaning fans can purchase directly from vendors during virtual experience.

The premiere of the FULL Haunted High-On’s Animated Motion Comic voiced byTwiztid (watch a snippet here or by clicking the image below.

With a new album and several other projects slated for later this year, Twiztid really do live up to their moniker of being one of the hardest working, prolific bands in the game. Keep it locked for more news and releases coming soon.

ABOUT TWIZTID

The Twiztid tale is gritty and fascinating folklore, built on self-determination, fearless creativity, and the elimination of the boundaries between artist and audience. The dedicated supporters who stand with co-conspirators Jamie Madrox and Monoxide are more than fans: they are family. The duo remembers what it meant to be part of the crowd before they leaped the barricades onto the stage themselves, and with unrelenting passion and aggression, they’re taking all of us with them.

There’s a rogue’s gallery of hooks, rhythms, and riffs in the Twiztid bag of tricks. For 25 years, they’ve concocted artistic anarchy rooted in the streetwise storytelling sophistication of hip-hop, trance-inducing hypnotic beats, and the seething bite of hard rock rage. Merging horror movies, comics, and a level of depravity and violence rivaling the grimiest of pulp fiction in the annals of Americana, Twiztid is the reflection of a tightly knit subculture and the sound of unbridled id.

Twiztid spin emotional truth into even the wildest of tales, resulting in something endlessly relatable to the alienated and disenfranchised. The music, multimedia, and merchandise originate from their own Majik Ninja Entertainment, headquartered in their native Detroit.

With over a dozen entries on the Billboard charts, Twiztid built themselves into an institution, without the help of mainstream gatekeepers at MTV, traditional radio, or major press. They’ve brought their adrenaline-soaked, unbound artistic mania on the road, with metalcore acts like Motionless In White and on the Vans Warped Tour, all without forsaking the worldwide family they helped strengthen during their initial decade-plus on Psychopathic Records. Twiztid built the connection they maintain with their fiercely dedicated legion of supporters to last and to evolve. Everything Majik Ninja does harken back to that original impulse shared by Monoxide and Jamie Madrox: to make art that swings a big ax at the boundary between audience and artist.

