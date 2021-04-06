MINARI: Lee Isaac Chung’s Oscar-Nominated Film To Hit Blu-ray On May 18th Via Lionsgate

Golden Globe® winner for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Film, winner of the Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award at its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and winner of two Critics Choice Awards, with nominations for six Academy Awards®, including for Best Picture, as well as three SAG Awards®, Minari arrives on DVD and Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) May 18th from Lionsgate.

Minari stars Academy Award® nominee Steven Yeun (2020, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Minari), Yeri Han (TV’s “My Unfamiliar Family,” “Nokdu Flower,” Worst Woman), Critics Choice Award winner Alan Kim (2021, Best Young Actor, Minari), Noel Kate Cho, Academy Award® nominee Yuh-jung Youn (2020, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Minari), and Will Patton (TV’s “Falling Skies,” Halloween, TV’s “Swamp Thing”). Minari will be available on DVD and Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) for the suggested retail price of $19.98 and $21.99, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Sowing Seeds: Making Minari

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Lee Isaac Chung and Actress Yuh-jung Youn

CAST

Steven Yeun — TV’s “The Walking Dead,” Okja, Burning

Yeri Han— TV’s “My Unfamiliar Family,” “Nokdu Flower,” Worst Woman

Alan Kim— Debut Performance

Noel Kate Cho— Debut Performance

Yuh-jung Youn— TV’s “Sense8,” The Bacchus Lady, Beasts Clawing at Straws

Will Patton— TV’s “Falling Skies,” Halloween, TV’s “The Swamp Thing”

