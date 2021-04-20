Staind Releases Live Track “Mudshovel” From Upcoming ‘Live: It’s Been Awhile’ Album

Multi-platinum rock band STAIND has released a live version of “Mudshovel” from their upcoming album, Live: It’s Been Awhile, out May 7 via Yap’em / Alchemy Recordings. Listen to “Mudshovel” below.

The classic “Mudshovel” is from Staind’s 1996 self-released debut album, Tormented which led to the band’s first record deal with Flip Records. “There hasn’t been a gig since we first wrote this song in ’96 where we haven’t played Mudshovel,” says Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. “It’s definitely become a fan favorite and I have as much fun playing it now as I did back then.”

The forthcoming new album, Live: It’s Been Awhile will be accompanied by The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents. The series launches with STAIND’s Live: It’s Been Awhile (From Foxwoods) concert, which streams globally on May 1. The Live: It’s Been Awhile album and concert were recorded at the band’s comeback show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT in October 2019. The never-before-seen concert celebrates the band’s reunion after a five-year hiatus.

STAIND will also be performing their iconic multi-platinum 2001 album Break The Cycle in its entirety for a May 8 streaming event, exactly 20 years after the album’s release.

Both global streaming events debut at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT / 10:00 PM BST / 11:00 PM CEST on their respective days and will be available on-demand for 72 hours. Watch the official trailer for The Return Of Staind: A Two Part Global Streaming Series here:

Purchase tickets for one or both of the STAIND global streaming events at StaindLive.com. Fans can also purchase bundles and VIP experiences, including exclusive merchandise, a custom STAIND guitar autographed by the entire band, and a virtual meet & greet with the band.

In 2020, Danny Wimmer Presents entered the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view livestreams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

‘Live: It’s Been Awhile’ Track Listing:

Eyes Wide Open (Live) Paper Jesus (Live) Not Again (Live) Fade (Live) For You (Live) Something (Live) Intro (Live) Crawl (Live) Right Here (Live) Outside (Live) Paper Wings (Live) So Far Away (Live) Raw (Live) It’s Been Awhile (Live) Mudshovel (Live)

About STAIND:

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their upcoming album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded. www.staind.com

