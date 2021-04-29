‘Rugrats: The Complete Series’ — Beloved Nickelodeon Series To Hit DVD On May 18th!

It’s time to celebrate 30 years of adventures, fun, and laughs with the Rugrats with Rugrats: The Complete Series, arriving on DVD May 18, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment.

For the first time, fans will be able to enjoy all nine seasons from the Emmy Award-winning show in one giant, 26-disc collection. Rugrats follows the secret life of babies Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Kimi, and Dil, plus toddlers Angelica and Susie, as they embark on misguided adventures (in reality and their vivid imaginations) right under the noses of their unsuspecting parents and grandparents.

Featuring the voice talents of E. G. Daily (“The Powerpuff Girls”) as Tommy, Tara Strong (“The Fairly Odd Parents”) as Dil, Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) as Chuckie, Kath Soucie (“Danny Phantom”) as Phil and Lil, Cree Summer (“Robot Chicken”) as Susie, Cheryl Chase (“All Grown Up!”) as Angelica, and more, this collection is perfect for both “growed up” long-time fans and today’s generation of kids to enjoy!

Featuring over 67 hours of hilarious hijinks and crazy crawling adventures, including special episodes “Runaway Reptar” and “All Growed Up,” Rugrats: The Complete Series will be available for the suggested retail price of $55.99 U.S. Rugrats was created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain.

Synopsis:

This must be your ducky day! The whole world is a big adventure waitin’ to be ‘splored with all 9 seasons of Rugrats, the classic Nickelodeon TV show, in a 26-disc complete series collection! Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Phil & Lil and Susie find themselves in a slew of adventures — both real and imaginary. Baldly go where no baby’s every gone before as the Rugrats turn the ordinary into the extraordinary every day!

Seasons:

Season 1 2 discs – Aired 1991 – 1992

Season 2 4 discs – Aired 1992 – 1993

Season 3 4 discs – Aired 1993 – 1995

Season 4 2 discs – Aired 1996 – 1998

Season 5 2 discs – Aired 1997 – 1998

Season 6 3 discs – Aired 1998, 1999, 2001

Season 7 2 discs – Aired 1999 – 2001

Season 8 3 discs – Aired 2000 – 2001

Season 9 4 discs – Aired 2001 – 2006



Bonus Content:

Runaway Reptar

All Growed Up

Babies in Toyland

Tales from the Crib: “Snow White”

Tales from the Crib: “Three Jacks & A Beanstalk”

