A QUIET PLACE II: Final Trailer Debuts For John Krasinski’s Highly-Anticipated Horror Sequel

The final trailer for John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE II has been unveiled. Written and directed by Krasinski, the highly-anticipated sequel stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is currently slated to hit theaters on May 28th. Check out the trailer below.

Official Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

