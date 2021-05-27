THE BIRTHDAY CAKE: Official Trailer Revealed For Jimmy Giannopoulos’ Star-Studded Mafia Flick!

Screen Media has just unveiled the official trailer for a new mob crime drama, THE BIRTHDAY CAKE. The feature film directorial debut of Jimmy Giannopoulos, the highly anticipated flick features an ensemble cast that includes Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, William Fichtner, Ashley Benson, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Vincent Pastore, Luis Guzmán, Jeremy Allen White, and Emory Cohen.

Screen Media will release the film in theaters and on demand on June 18, 2021.

Official Synopsis: Gio brings a cake to a memorial celebration for the 10th anniversary of his father’s mysterious death, hosted by his uncle (Kilmer), a Brooklyn mafia boss. His life begins to change as he pieces together what really happened to his father.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.