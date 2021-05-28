Twiztid Release New Single “Envy” Featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

The Demented Duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide, otherwise known as Twiztid, accompanied by their drummer Drayven, have released a brand new track today. Titled “Envy”, the new track features a very special guest appearance and the unmistakable vocal stylings of Spencer Charnas, frontman of hugely popular horror-themed metalcore outfit, Ice Nine Killls. Listen to the new track on your streaming platform of choice here and watch the official music video, directed by Myles Erfurth, below.

Speaking with Loudwire, who premiered the music video for “Envy” yesterday, Twiztid share: “It’s been a good long while since we’ve filmed a video with a director. Myles has an eye for film and a cinematic vision, so I rest assured we’re in good hands.” – Jamie Madrox

“Once again I think we have out done ourselves. We’ve created something that we think you’ll truly be blown away by. We are thrilled to have Spencer on the track, we knew this was something that needed to happen when we met in 2018” ” – Monoxide<

“I’m excited for people to be mad at us because they can’t get this song out of their heads!” -Drayven

Spencer Charnas adds: “Ever since we shared the stage with them on the last Warped Tour, we knew that at some point we would need to collaborate with the like minded horror fanatics known to the world as, Twiztid. This sick idea has finally become a reality…”

The track is taken from Twiztid’s upcoming album Unlikely Prescription, which is set for release on September 10th, 2021 via the band’s label Majik Ninja Entertainment. Pre-orders for the album will be available on June 25th from MajikNinjaEntertainment.com It follows the release of previous singles “Corkscrew“, “Perfect Problem” and “Rose Petal” which between them have clocked up 2.9 million streams across platforms to date.

“Envy” was produced by Johnny Andrews (Three Days Grace, Halestorm, All That Remians) who, speaking on working with Twiztid, shared: “I love the way the guys in Twiztid have their own unique take on songwriting.The raps are always killer and the lyrics offer a fresh perspective I really appreciate. Envy was a great example where two different worlds collided and the result was something that I’m really proud of.”

Along with Spencer’s guest vocals, the track also features the incendiary guitar playing of Fozzy’s Rich Ward.

Twiztid also announced a select run of shows this October in the Philadelphia and New York area. Tickets are available now here.

OCT 6 – Crafthouse, Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 7 – ???

OCT 8 – Greater Philadelphia Expo Centre, Philadelphia, PA (Too Many Games Convention)

OCT 9 – Capitol Room @ HMAC, Harrisburg, PA

OCT 10 – Montage Music Hall Rochester, NY

