‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 To Receive Blu-ray Release On July 20th

The Whisperer war is upon us when Season Ten of “The Walking Dead” arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD July 20 from Lionsgate. “The Walking Dead” Season Ten, containing 22 episodes, stars Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints, Triple 9, Blade II), Danai Gurira (Black Panther, All Eyez on Me, Avengers: Endgame), Christian Serratos (TV’s “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Selena: The Series,” Twilight franchise), Golden Globe® winner and Academy Award®/Primetime Emmy® nominee Samantha Morton (Golden Globe®: 2008, Best Supporting Actress – Television, Longford; Academy Award®: 2003, Best Actress, In America; Primetime Emmy®: 2007, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie, Longford), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, TV’s “Supernatural” and “Grey’s Anatomy”). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Walking Dead” Season Ten Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the price of $80.99 and $70.98, respectively.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

IN MEMORIAM

AUDIO COMMENTARIES

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Winter has turned to spring, and the collected communities are grudgingly respecting the new borders imposed upon them by the ever-brutal Alpha. But having organized themselves into a militia-style fighting force, our group of survivors is prepared for battle – though they’re keenly aware that the Whisperers, and the horde of dead they mingle with, pose a threat unlike any they’ve ever faced. Paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, infighting – all of these will test the group, individually and collectively, with the survival of civilization in a world filled with the walking dead hanging in the balance.

Featuring the six additional episodes of the extended 10th season, including Negan’s long-awaited backstory, “Here’s Negan.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.