Seasoned Rockers CLUTCH Extend ’30 Years Of Rock N Roll Tour’

Clutch has extended its upcoming 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour. The dates start September 8th in Norfolk, VA, and continue through New Year’s Eve in Cincinnati, OH.
Tickets are on sale now at clutchontour.com.
Supporting the tour will be STONER, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss). Dates will also include support from Telekinetic Yeti (leg 1), King Buffalo (leg 2) and Detroit natives and “thrash grass” pioneers, The Native Howl (leg 3).
CLUTCH Celebrating 30 Years of Rock N Roll Fall/Winter Tour Dates:
LEG 1 w/ Stoner & Telekinetic Yeti
Sep. 08 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
Sep. 10 – Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
Sep. 11 – Reading, PA – Reverb
Sep. 13 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop
Sep. 14 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop
Sep. 16 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
Sep. 17 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
Sep. 18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
LEG 2 w/ Stoner & King Buffalo
Sep. 29 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Guys
Oct. 01 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
Oct. 02 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theater
Oct. 05 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Oct. 07 – Long Island, NY – Paramount Theater
Oct. 08 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Oct. 09 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino
Leg 3 w/ Stoner & The Native Howl
Dec. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head
Dec. 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Dec. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Agoura Theatre
Dec. 30 – Detroit, MI – Filmore Theatre
Dec. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Icon
CLUTCH:
Neil Fallon – Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult – Guitar
Dan Maines – Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster – Drums/Percussion
For more information, check out the band’s website at www.pro-rock.com.