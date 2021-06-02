Seasoned Rockers CLUTCH Extend ’30 Years Of Rock N Roll Tour’

Clutch has extended its upcoming 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour. The dates start September 8th in Norfolk, VA, and continue through New Year’s Eve in Cincinnati, OH.

Tickets are on sale now at clutchontour.com

Supporting the tour will be STONER, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss). Dates will also include support from Telekinetic Yeti (leg 1), King Buffalo (leg 2) and Detroit natives and “thrash grass” pioneers, The Native Howl (leg 3).

CLUTCH Celebrating 30 Years of Rock N Roll Fall/Winter Tour Dates:

LEG 1 w/ Stoner & Telekinetic Yeti Sep. 08 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva Sep. 10 – Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival Sep. 11 – Reading, PA – Reverb Sep. 13 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop Sep. 14 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop Sep. 16 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel Sep. 17 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal Sep. 18 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl LEG 2 w/ Stoner & King Buffalo Sep. 29 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Guys Oct. 01 – Albany, NY – Empire Live Oct. 02 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theater Oct. 05 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom Oct. 07 – Long Island, NY – Paramount Theater Oct. 08 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Oct. 09 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Leg 3 w/ Stoner & The Native Howl Dec. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Dec. 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom Dec. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Agoura Theatre Dec. 30 – Detroit, MI – Filmore Theatre Dec. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Icon

CLUTCH:

Neil Fallon – Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult – Guitar

Dan Maines – Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster – Drums/Percussion

For more information, check out the band’s website at www.pro-rock.com.

