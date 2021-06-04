Black Veil Brides Release Animated Lyric Video for “Crimson Skies”

With the recent announcement made by Andy Biersack revealing the new release date for The Phantom Tomorrow (now available October 29th via Sumerian Records), Black Veil Brides is giving fans something to enjoy on what was scheduled to be the original release date. The band is releasing an animated lyric video for the punishing track “Crimson Skies” – the third song now available from the album via all digital service providers globally. The animated video expounds upon the underlying story of the upcoming concept album based on an idea by Biersack. The video depicts a confrontation between the main character “The Blackbird” and his followers as they encounter “9,” his adversary introduced in the “Fields of Bone” video as the lyrics of the song roll throughout. The “Crimson Skies” lyric video was created by Ale & Cake Illustration and Tim Edwards and can be seen below.

Recently, Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides released the full details of their upcoming 6th studio album, The Phantom Tomorrow. The album is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the current Top 20 Active Rock single “Scarlet Cross.” The video for “Scarlet Cross” has been viewed over 6.3 million times and can be seen here: http://smarturl.it/scarletcross. The follow-up video for “Fields of Bone” marks the directorial debut by vocalist Andy Biersack. Backed by guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma; the “Fields Of Bone” video showcases the new look the band will be utilizing throughout the entire cycle for The Phantom Tomorrow. The video for “Fields Of Bone” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/JR37XyIXqPg. The cover artwork for The Phantom Tomorrow was created by Eliran Kantor – known for his work with Testament, Hatebreed, Havok and Andy Black to name a few. The Phantom Tomorrow is produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts – is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here: www.phantomtomorrow.com.

‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ track listing:

1) The Phantom Tomorrow (Introduction)

2) Scarlet Cross

3) Born Again

4) Blackbird

5) Spectres (Interlude)

6) Torch

7) The Wicked One

8) Shadows Rise

9) Fields Of Bone

10) Crimson Skies

11) Kill The Hero

12) Fall Eternal

Black Veil Brides will also be heading out on the recently rescheduled The In-Between Tour in support of The Phantom Tomorrow – a co-headline tour with In This Moment that kicks off September 17th in Lincoln, NE. The 45-date run will make stops in Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; San Francisco, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Worcester, MA to name a few before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on November 21st. The full list of tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at: http://blackveilbrides.net

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

9/17 — Lincoln, NE — Centennial Mall & M Street — Outdoor Stage

9/18 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque

9/19 — Dallas, TX — Southside Ballroom

9/21 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

9/22 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

9/24 — Lubbock, TX — Lone Star Amphitheatre

9/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

9/27 — Denver, CO — Mission Theatre

9/29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues

9/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

10/2 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

10/3 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

10/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/7 — Casper, WY — Casper Events Center

10/8 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena

10/10 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival

10/12 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center

10/13 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom

10/14 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

10/16 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre

10/19 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre

10/20 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory at The District

10/22 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond 10/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom 10/24 — Minneapolis, MN — Myth Live 10/26 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Expo C 10/27 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live 10/29 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre 10/30 — Columbus, OH — Express Live! 10/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE 11/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora 11/3 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore 11/5 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater 11/6 — Montclair, NJ — Wellmont Theatre 11/7 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium 11/9 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall 11/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore 11/12 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues 11/13 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center 11/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works 11/16 — Richmond, VA — The National 11/17 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall 11/19 — Tampa, FL — Hard Rock Events Center 11/20 — Lake Buena Vista, CA — House Of Blues 11/21 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle

