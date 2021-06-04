‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Seven Evil Exes Edition’ Vinyl Release Set For July!

Following the enormous demand for this year’s four picture disc, vinyl-only release of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Seven Evil Exes Edition, which includes twelve previously unreleased tracks by Beck, Plumtree, Nigel Godrich, fictitious band Sex Bob-Omb, and the oft requested version of Metric’s “Black Sheep” with actress Brie Larson on vocals (as seen in the film), ABKCO will release the Expanded Edition digitally July 9.

It will incorporate all nineteen tracks from the original 2010 soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s cult film adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series plus the 12 bonus tracks that have never before been offered on streaming platforms. The video for “Black Sheep” featuring Brie Larson’s incredible performance in the movie will be released in HD across all platforms today.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Kieran Culkin. Cera’s title character, smitten by Ramona Flowers (Winstead), has to battle her seven evil exes who are out to kill him. Interwoven into the plot is a plethora of fictitious music groups acting out the performances of original compositions by real recording artists. Under the direction of producer Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Paul McCartney, U2), Beck provided the music for Scott’s low-fi garage band Sex Bob-Omb, Canadian synth-rockers Metric did the same for The Clash at Demonhead (fronted by Brie Larson), and Broken Social Scene wrote and recorded for Crash and the Boys. In some cases, the finished songs incorporate actual vocal and instrumental contributions from the actors who appear in the film.

STREAM “BLACK SHEEP” NOW

The entire process took two years of Godrich’s life, during which he essentially cast ultimate fantasy bands and got non-musician actors to learn their respective instruments with the aid of Chris Murphy from the band Sloan. The original soundtrack went to #2 on the Billboard soundtrack chart and also includes songs by Frank Black, Beachwood Sparks, Black Lips, T. Rex, Blood Red Shoes, The Rolling Stones and The Bluetones.

UK’s The Independent ranked it at number 4 out of “the 40 greatest film soundtracks of all time,” declaring that Wright “found a way to seamlessly integrate his soundtrack into Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’s narrative.” It was also included on Alternative Press’ list of “16 Fantastic Movie Soundtracks You Need To Hear.” “We Are Sex Bob-Omb” won the 2010 Houston Film Critics Society Award for Best Original Song.

In addition to the Seven Evil Exes 4LP edition, ABKCO will offer the original LP of the soundtrack as the Ramona Flowers Edition on blue, green and pink vinyl, representing the colors of the character’s hair throughout the film.

Pre-order Ramona Flowerss Edition Now!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition):

We Are Sex Bob-Omb – Sex Bob-Omb

Scott Pilgrim – Plumtree

I Heard Ramona Sing – Frank Black

By Your Side – Beachwood Sparks

O Katrina! – The Black Lips

I’m So Sad, So Very, Very Sad – Crash and the Boys

We Hate You Please Die – Crash and the Boys

Garbage Truck – Sex Bob-Omb

Teenage Dream – T. Rex

Sleazy Bed Track – The Bluetones

It’s Getting Boring By The Sea – Blood Red Shoes

Black Sheep – Metric

Threshold – Sex Bob-Omb

Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl – Broken Social Scene

Under My Thumb – The Rolling Stones

Ramona (Acoustic Version) – Beck

Ramona – Beck

Summertime – Sex Bob-Omb

Threshold (8 Bit) – Brian LeBarton

Black Sheep (Brie Larson Vocal Version) – Metric^^

No Fun – Sex Bob-Omb^^

Garbage Truck – Beck

Threshold – Beck

Indefatigable – Sex Bob-Omb^^

Go! – Plumtree

Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 1) – Beck^^

Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 2) – Beck^^

Ramona (Acoustic Demo Idea 3) – Beck^^

Ramona (Mellotron Version) – Beck^^

Summertime – Beck

Enter Goddess – Nigel Godrich^^

^^Bonus Tracks (previously unreleased on digital)

ABOUT ABKCO?

ABKCO Music & Records, Inc., is one of the world’s leading independent entertainment companies. It is home to iconic music catalogues that include compositions and recordings by Sam Cooke, The Rolling Stones, Bobby Womack, Eric Burdon, The Animals, Herman’s Hermits, Marianne Faithfull, The Kinks as well as the Cameo Parkway masters by such artists as Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Clint Eastwood, The?Dovells, ??& The?Mysterians, The?Orlons, Dee?Dee?Sharp, Charlie Gracie, Bob Seger, and The?Tymes. Releases on ABKCO’s SAR Records include albums by L.C. Cooke, The Soul Stirrers, Billy Preston, Johnnie Taylor, The?Valentinos,?and more. ABKCO is active on many fronts, including the release of critically lauded soundtracks, compilations, reissues from its catalog, film, commercial placement of its master recordings and music publishing properties in all media.?One Night In Miami…, ABKCO’s latest theatrical production, received a nomination for the 2017 Olivier® Award for Best New Play and three Academy Award nominations as a Major Motion Picture directed by Oscar® winner Regina King. ABKCO’s latest TV production is?The?Durrells?in?Corfu, based?on Gerald Durrell’s book?The Corfu?Trilogy?and ABKCO’s latest releases are Bobby Womack’s The Poet and The Poet II.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.