FAITH NO MORE Announce Trio of U.S. Headlining Shows

Faith No More, who recently announced performances at both Riot Fest (Sept. 18) and Knotfest (Sept. 25), have confirmed a trio of U.S. headlining performances:

September 16 – Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

September 22 – Newport, KY — Ovation

The band said, collectively: ‘We’re excited to be able to play live again. Looking forward to that moment, all of us together, the smells, the sweat, the noise. Thanks for being patient. Bring it on!’

Tickets for the newly announced headlining performances are on sale this Friday at 10 am cdt/11 am edt, with a pre-sale underway on Thursday at the same time (code available via FNM.com). Fucked Up opens on the three headlining dates.

Faith No More tour dates:

September 16 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

September 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 21 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

September 22 Newport, KY Ovation

September 25 Indianola, IA Knotfest

October 22 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

October 23 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

2022

February 10 Christchurch, NZ Horncastle Arena

February 12 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

February 15 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 17 Sydney, AU QUDOS Bank Arena

February 18 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

February 21 Adelaide, AU Entertainment Centre

February 23 Perth, AU RAC Arena

June 7 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

June 8 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

June 10 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

June 11 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

June 19 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 21 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhalle

June 23 Gothenburg, SE Partille Arena

June 24 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock

June 27 Helsinki, FI In The Park

July 4 Berlin, DE Max Schmeling Halle

July 5 Stuttgart, DE Schleyerhalle

July 6 Zurich, CH Halle 622

ABOUT FAITH NO MORE

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015). Sol Invictus debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album “triumphant,” the New Yorker called it “a reminder of everything that made Faith No More great in the first place,” and the Los Angeles Times said, “Faith No More has a history of defying expectations, and that’s what it’s doing again with Sol Invictus.”

