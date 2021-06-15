FAITH NO MORE Announce Trio of U.S. Headlining Shows

Faith No More, who recently announced performances at both Riot Fest (Sept. 18) and Knotfest (Sept. 25), have confirmed a trio of U.S. headlining performances:
The band said, collectively: ‘We’re excited to be able to play live again. Looking forward to that moment, all of us together, the smells, the sweat, the noise. Thanks for being patient. Bring it on!’
Tickets for the newly announced headlining performances are on sale this Friday at 10 am cdt/11 am edt, with a pre-sale underway on Thursday at the same time (code available via FNM.com). Fucked Up opens on the three headlining dates.
Faith No More tour dates:
September 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September 25 Indianola, IA Knotfest
October 22 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
October 23 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
2022
February 10 Christchurch, NZ Horncastle Arena
February 12 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
February 15 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre
February 17 Sydney, AU QUDOS Bank Arena
February 18 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
February 21 Adelaide, AU Entertainment Centre
February 23 Perth, AU RAC Arena
June 7 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow
June 8 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham
June 10 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
June 11 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
June 19 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 21 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhalle
June 23 Gothenburg, SE Partille Arena
June 24 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
June 27 Helsinki, FI In The Park
July 4 Berlin, DE Max Schmeling Halle
July 5 Stuttgart, DE Schleyerhalle
July 6 Zurich, CH Halle 622
ABOUT FAITH NO MORE
Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015). Sol Invictus debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album “triumphant,” the New Yorker called it “a reminder of everything that made Faith No More great in the first place,” and the Los Angeles Times said, “Faith No More has a history of defying expectations, and that’s what it’s doing again with Sol Invictus.”