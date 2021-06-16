Bryan Ferry’s First Six Solo Albums To Receive New Vinyl Release

In 1973, while Roxy Music – one of the most unique, influential and important bands of their generation – were still riding the cusp of a wave, frontman Bryan Ferry launched an audacious solo career that went on to cement him as one of the greatest and unique performers and songwriters the UK have ever produced.

His first six solo albums, ‘These Foolish Things’ (1973), ‘Another Time, Another Place’ (1974), ‘Let’s Stick Together’ (1976), ‘In Your Mind’ (1977), ‘The Bride Stripped Bare’ (1978) and ‘Boys and Girls’ (1985) have been remastered from original tapes at Abbey Road Studios and cut by Frank Arkwright. All six releases will feature enhanced versions of the original artwork overseen by Bryan Ferry.

These classic albums are headed to vinyl and are slated for a July 30th release date. All records will be available on pre-order from https://bryanferry.lnk.to/LPreissuesPR.

Ferry’s solo work has shaped the course of contemporary rock and pop music. Through classic love songs such as ‘Don’t Stop The Dance’ and ‘Slave To Love’, and his work across a range of musical styles from filmic electronic soundscapes to recreations of New Orleans and Weimar jazz bands, Ferry has continually affirmed his position as a musical icon. With the rare distinction of being regarded as both classic and contemporary, he is acknowledged as the writer and singer of some of the most loved modern pop songs, and a driving force in the avant-garde.

Aside from his own compositions, an equally important aspect of Ferry’s work has been his re-styling of numerous songs from different genres. The first of these was the ground-breaking (and to be reissued album) ‘These Foolish Things’, featuring an astounding version of Bob Dylan’s ‘A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall’.

For the latest on Bryan Ferry, visit his official website at www.bryanferry.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.