MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Officially Greenlit For Season 37!

On the heels of scoring its best monthly share in over 13 years, MTV today announced that the critically-acclaimed competition series, The Challenge, has been renewed for a 37th season. Longtime host TJ Lavin revealed the news today in a video message from set in Croatia.

The franchise that invented the reality competition genre continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV with a .94 full season average, making Double Agents one of the highest rated seasons in 8 years, delivering a franchise best on share. Double Agents was #1 in its time period with P18-34 among several other demos.

The Challenge season 37 full cast list and premiere date are to be announced at a later date. Follow The Challenge on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge37 to join the conversation!

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Ryan Smith and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and James Rodriguez is Co-Executive Producer. Dan Caster serves as Executive Producer with Leanne Mucci as Co-Executive Producer for MTV.

