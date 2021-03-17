THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS — Epic Series Set To Debut Exclusively On Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced that THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will debut exclusively on Thursday, April 1st. The brand new limited series features twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules, returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. The nine-episode season will drop weekly, exclusively on Paramount+.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will follow competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina. The Paramount+ original series welcomes back many of the greatest reality titans the franchise has ever seen, including some who haven’t competed in more than two decades.

Meet the THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS contestants:

Ace Amerson – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Alton Williams – 4 Challenges, 1 win (NO SOCIAL)

Aneesa Ferreira – 14 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Arissa Hill – 1 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Beth Stolarczyk – 7 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Darrell Taylor – 9 Challenges, 5 wins (Twitter / Instagram)

Derrick Kosinski – 10 Challenges, 3 wins (Twitter / Instagram)

Eric “Big Easy” Banks – 6 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Jemmye Carroll – 7 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Jisela Delgado – 3 Challenges (Instagram)

Jonna Mannion – 5 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Katie Cooley – 9 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

KellyAnne Judd – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Kendal Sheppard – 1 Challenge, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

Laterrian Wallace – 3 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Mark Long – 6 Challenges, 2 wins (Twitter / Instagram)

Nehemiah Clark – 4 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

Ruthie Alcaide – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Syrus Yarbrough – 5 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

Teck Holmes – 1 Challenge (Twitter / Instagram)

Trishelle Cannatella – 4 Challenges (Twitter / Instagram)

Yes Duffy – 3 Challenges, 1 win (Twitter / Instagram)

This season will also bring fans THE CHALLENGE: AFTERMATH, an inside look at all the behind the scenes dirt from the challenges, eliminations and drama. These exclusive after shows, hosted by Challenge veteran Devyn Simone, will be available to stream on Paramount+ and on The Challenge YouTube channel.

Multiple seasons of THE CHALLENGE are available on Paramount+, along with the currently streaming original six-part docuseries, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK.

This spring, fans can also tune into THE CHALLENGE: DOUBLE AGENTS every Wednesday at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. The 36th season of THE CHALLENGE continues to dominate Wednesday night cable, ranking #1 in its time period (P18-49).

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as Executive Producers, and Jack Reifert as Co-Executive Producer. Diego Amson and Shawn Viens serve as Supervising Producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as Executive Producers with Jared March as Supervising Producer for MTV and Donny Herran as SVP of Production.

