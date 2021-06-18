New Found Glory Announce Deluxe 2XLP Vinyl Release, Drop Video For “The Last Red-Eye”

New Found Glory have announced their upcoming deluxe release, Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!!, due out September 3rd on Hopeless Records. Featuring six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, this deluxe album will be pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory.
Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!! Is available to pre-order now at smarturl.it/NFGAndBeyond
On the announcement, guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, “We are pumped to announce the deluxe version of our 10th album, now called Forever and Ever X Infinity… and Beyond!! The new and improved version features 6 new songs on the album which takes it to 21 songs for 2021! You all have been playing the heck out of this record and showing it so much love over the last year and now that we actually get to tour it soon we wanted reignite it’s energy and fire!”
In addition to today’s announcement, New Found Glory have shared one of these new songs today with the release of “The Last Red-Eye.” Fans can check out the new track below!
‘Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!!’ Track Listing:
1. Shook By Your Shaved Head
2. Greatest Of All Time
3. Double Chin For The Win
4. Nothing To Say
5. Stay Awhile
6. Himalaya
7. Same Side Sitters
8. Like I Never Existed
9. More And More
10. Do You Want To Settle Down?
11. The Way You Deserve
12. Trophy
13. Scarier Than Jason Voorhees At A Campfire
14. Birthday Song But Not Really
15. Slipping Away
16. Backseat
17. The Devil Has Many Faces
18. The Last Red-Eye
19. Ferris Wheel
20. Puzzles
21. The New Abnormal
After a year of postponements, New Found Glory is reminding you that Pop Punk still isn’t dead and they’re here to prove it with co-headliners Simple Plan! The Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour will be kicking off in Dallas, TX on August 31st and traveling to cities throughout the US with support from special guest Lolo.
A full list of tour dates are below with more information available at www.newfoundglory.com
New Found Glory w/ Simple Plan + Special Guest Lolo
August 31 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
September 1 – Austin, TX – Stubbs BBQ
September 2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
September 4 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
September 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
September 6 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
September 8 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim – Sold Out
September 9 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim – Sold Out
September 11 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall – Sold Out
September 12 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Sold Out
September 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo – Sold Out
September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
September 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
September 18 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago
September 19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest @ Douglas Park – Sold Out
September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis – Sold Out
September 22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
September 23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
September 25 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
September 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
September 28 – Pittsburg, PA – Stage AE
September 29 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
October 2 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
October 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
October 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston – Sold Out
October 6 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
October 8 – New York, NY – Pier 17 – Sold Out
October 9 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
October 10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
October 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live – Sold Out
October 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
October 16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando – Sold Out
October 17 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles “Greatest Of All Time” and “Himalaya.” They instantly cemented their place on fan’s playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk’s Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.
After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory’s ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity…And Beyond the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory.
New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).