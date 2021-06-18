New Found Glory Announce Deluxe 2XLP Vinyl Release, Drop Video For “The Last Red-Eye”

New Found Glory have announced their upcoming deluxe release, Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!!, due out September 3rd on Hopeless Records. Featuring six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, this deluxe album will be pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory.

Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!! Is available to pre-order now at smarturl.it/NFGAndBeyond

On the announcement, guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, “We are pumped to announce the deluxe version of our 10th album, now called Forever and Ever X Infinity… and Beyond!! The new and improved version features 6 new songs on the album which takes it to 21 songs for 2021! You all have been playing the heck out of this record and showing it so much love over the last year and now that we actually get to tour it soon we wanted reignite it’s energy and fire!”

In addition to today’s announcement, New Found Glory have shared one of these new songs today with the release of “The Last Red-Eye.” Fans can check out the new track below!

‘Forever And Ever x Infinity…And Beyond!!!’ Track Listing:

1. Shook By Your Shaved Head

2. Greatest Of All Time

3. Double Chin For The Win

4. Nothing To Say

5. Stay Awhile

6. Himalaya

7. Same Side Sitters

8. Like I Never Existed

9. More And More

10. Do You Want To Settle Down?

11. The Way You Deserve

12. Trophy

13. Scarier Than Jason Voorhees At A Campfire

14. Birthday Song But Not Really

15. Slipping Away

16. Backseat

17. The Devil Has Many Faces

18. The Last Red-Eye

19. Ferris Wheel

20. Puzzles

21. The New Abnormal

After a year of postponements, New Found Glory is reminding you that Pop Punk still isn’t dead and they’re here to prove it with co-headliners Simple Plan! The Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour will be kicking off in Dallas, TX on August 31st and traveling to cities throughout the US with support from special guest Lolo.

A full list of tour dates are below with more information available at www.newfoundglory.com

New Found Glory w/ Simple Plan + Special Guest Lolo

August 31 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

September 1 – Austin, TX – Stubbs BBQ

September 2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

September 4 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

September 6 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

September 8 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim – Sold Out

September 9 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim – Sold Out

September 11 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall – Sold Out

September 12 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Sold Out

September 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo – Sold Out

September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

September 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

September 19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest @ Douglas Park – Sold Out

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis – Sold Out

September 22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

September 25 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

September 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

September 28 – Pittsburg, PA – Stage AE

September 29 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

October 2 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

October 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

October 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston – Sold Out

October 6 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

October 8 – New York, NY – Pier 17 – Sold Out

October 9 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

October 10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

October 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live – Sold Out

October 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

October 16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando – Sold Out

October 17 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles “Greatest Of All Time” and “Himalaya.” They instantly cemented their place on fan’s playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk’s Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory’s ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity…And Beyond the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

