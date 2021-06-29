MTV Greenlights ‘Messyness’ Series Hosted By Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

MTV has announced it has greenlit the new series, Messyness, a spinoff from the producers of franchise megahit Ridiculousness. Hosted by the master of messy herself Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (Jersey Shore Family Vacation), the new comedy clip series celebrates dating, partying and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood. Messyness is currently in production and slated to premiere later this year.

Joining Polizzi is an A-list panel of celebrities including actor and reality star Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray (HBO’s All Def Comedy).

The new series indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet – everything from awkward proposals, to nights out gone wrong and cheaters caught red handed. No matter the clip, we’ll always be cheering on and reveling in the messiest behavior on camera yet.

Messyness is produced by Thrill One Media and Gorilla Flicks, with Rachel Tung and Jessica Zalkind serving as executive producers for MTV.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.