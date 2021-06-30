CKY’s Chad I Ginsburg Returns With New Single and Video “Cindi”

Chad I Ginsburg (AKA “CIG”), the guitarist and vocalist of legendary hard rock band CKY, is back with a brand new single “Cindi.”

Now streaming on all major digital service providers (including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music), “Cindi” is accompanied by a music video filmed during the last phases of lockdown in the midst of the global pandemic. The video premiered exclusively on the CKYallianceTV YouTube channel on June 25. Check out the video for the track below.

For audiophiles, a high-quality download of the track can be purchased via Ginsburg’s Bandcamp page. A departure from Ginsburg and CKY’s famously gritty riff rock, “Cindi” is a funky rock ballad drenched in classic soul keys, pop-minded melodies, and the signature guitar leads that have become synonymous with the initials CIG. As Ginsburg himself describes it, “Cindi” is “a certified bop.”

After years of performing in CKY, a group he co-founded as its lead guitarist and producer, Ginsburg released his highly anticipated debut solo album Rock N Roll Alibis in 2015 under the pseudonym “CIG” to great fanfare and acclaim among CKY’s notoriously critical fanbase. Rock N Roll Alibis covered a full gamut of rock genres across its eight tracks, and the album was recently introduced to a new audience after making its long requested return to streaming services, now in a newly remastered Deluxe Edition featuring the previously unreleased outtake “DTW” as a bonus track.

Founded in 1998 in Pennsylvania, CKY rose to international fame when their music served as the soundtrack to the groundbreaking CKY skateboard video series and MTV’s massively successful television and feature film franchise Jackass. After a brief hiatus, CKY (comprised of Ginsburg and drummer/co-founder Jess Margera) stormed back onto the scene in 2017 with their latest full-length LP The Phoenix (eOne Music), leading to numerous tours of North America, which included stints on the 2017 and 2019 iterations of the Vans Warped Tour, supporting renowned rock group HIM on their North American Farewell Tour, and a co-headlining run with Slaves, as well as several international headline tours. CKY most recently hosted a holiday livestream special in December 2020 titled “fuCKYou 2020,” which saw the group performing CKY classics spanning their 20 year-plus career, as well as cameos and skits featuring the extended CKY family and friends including Bam Margera, Raab Himself, Rake Yohn, Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Neil Fallon (Clutch), and Danko Jones.

