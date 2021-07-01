BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL 2021: Full Artist Line-Up Announced

To mark the fourth outing of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, PURPOSE DRIVEN EVENTS has amassed a line-up of 180+ bandsfor the September 9–12 event at Blue Ridge Amphitheater, a long-awaited large-scale concert venue in Southwest Virginia. The excitement for the event is already building in the media and from the line-up:

The 2021 line-up includes headliners Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Limp Bizkit and more than 180 bands who will appear on six stages over four days. The weekend-long event will also include additional onsite activities and activations. Special features include Club Experience–a first-ever, one-of-a-kind soundproofed club at a rock festival. Headliners for this special club include headliner Ludacris, T-Pain, and Lil Jon. Also on tap: the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, a vaudeville freak show of wonder by Hellzapoppin’s Ringleader and Producer, Mr. Bryce “The Govna” Graves. In addition, excitingly, the festival will be hosted by Steve-O: delivering stunts, comedy, and emcee duties for the first time ever at a rock festival; and special guest Lou Brutus.

The 2021 BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL Line-up

(in alphabetical order) is as follows (as of 6-30-21):

10 Years, A Day To Remember, Adelitas Way, All Good Things, All That Remains, Another Day Dawns, Anthrax (40th Anniversary), Asking Alexandria, Atreyu, August Burns Red, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Bad Omens, Badflower, Beartooth, Black Label Society, Body Count (feat. Ice-T), Brand Of Sacrifice, Breaking Benjamin (only festival performance of 2021), Burden Of The Sky, Bush, Chelsea Grin, Chevelle, Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Crown The Empire, Currents, Cypress Hill (30th Anniversary), D.R.U.G.S. (first show in nearly a decade), Drowning Pool, Escape The Fate, Falling In Reverse, Fame on Fire, Fever 333, Fire From The Gods, Fit For A King, Five Finger Death Punch, Fozzy, From Ashes To New, The Ghost Inside (rare comeback show), Gojira, Halestorm, Hatebreed, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Ill Niño, In Flames, Islander, I Prevail (only show of 2021), Jelly Roll, Killswitch Engage, Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Lil Jon, Light The Torch, Limp Bizkit, Ludacris, Mastodon, Megadeth, Miss May I, Motionless In White, Nonpoint, P.O.D. (performing their multi-platinum album “Satellite” in its entirety for its 20th anniversary), Papa Roach (playing “Infest” in its entirety + greatest hits), Philip Anselmo & The Illegals (Performing Pantera’s Greatest Hits), Pop Evil, Rev Run (Run-DMC), Rise Against, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Saul, Seether, Sevendust, Shinedown, Skillet (full pyrotechnic performance), Slaves, Spiritbox (United States debut), Spite, Stitched Up Heart, Tallah, Tech N9ne, Testament, Texas Hippie Coalition, Theory of a Deadman, Trivium, T-Pain, Underoath, Wage War, We Came As Romans and many more local and regional acts.

BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL will be held at Blue Ridge Amphitheater, a 35,000-capacity outdoor festival site (just off Route 29 on the Chatham-Danville line). The venue will be convenient for fans from neighboring cities including Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville, and Greensboro. 2021 sponsors include Monster Energy Drink; LitBar; Good Life Alternatives, LLC; Danville Toyota; Mortus Viventi; MAKO Medical; Thunder Road Harley Davidson; URW Credit Union; and ZYN.

Tickets for BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL start at just $65 with single day, weekend passes are available from $165 and single-day parking is priced at $20. Other amenities include on site camping (RV or car), hotel and tickets packages, onsite parking and locker rentals. Military and first responder discounts are also available. Additional details including all ticketing info can be found here. Follow on social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“What is taking place with Blue Ridge Rock Festival this year is truly humbling, and very special,” says PURPOSE DRIVEN EVENTS’ Chief Executive Officer JONATHAN SLYE. “The entire event is centered around a mission that resonates in a profound way with the fans. We are working around the clock to constantly innovate, listen to our fans, and fight for our passionate community. The rapid, organic growth of Blue Ridge from 3,500 attendees on our first weekend, to an already near sell-out of 150,000 this year is a true testament to that.”

