MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In August With Special Guests Trivium & Hatebreed

In just over a month, the must-see Metal Tour Of The Year co-headlined by MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD will lay waste to cities across North America as the highly anticipated trek finally hits the road. Joining them as previously planned will be special guests TRIVIUM, however it has been announced today that due to international visa issues, special guests IN FLAMES will not be able to join the tour. Fans should not fear, joining the tour in their place will be none other than HATEBREED. Tickets and VIP packages for this most epic metal extravaganza are on-sale now from LiveNation.com.

MEGADETH, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017. Speaking on the long-awaited announcement of the rescheduled run, MEGADETH’s leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says,

“Can you hear that sound of armies on the march – of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

LAMB OF GOD pressed ahead with the release of their crushing self-titled album, Lamb of God, which was one of the best- selling metal albums of 2020. The band now looks to take the show on the road as they return to the stage for the first time since the release of the record. Randy Blythe, inimitable frontman of LAMB OF GOD, adds, “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & now Hatebreed. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE…”

Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20th in Austin, TX and hit a further 27 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on Saturday, October 2nd. Full tour itinerary below.

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2021 North American Tour Dates:

Aug 20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater Sat Aug 21 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 22 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Tue Aug 24 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Aug 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater Fri Aug 27 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre Tue Aug 31 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Sep 01 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre Thu Sep 02 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion Sat Sep 04 Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sep 05 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago Sat Sep 11 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Festival*

Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Mon Sep 13 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 15 – Camden, NJ – B&T Pavilion

Sep 16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center Sat Sep 18 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep 19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre Mon Sep 20 Cincinnati, ON – PNC Pavilion

Sep 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sep 24 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre Sat Sep 25 Indianola, IA – Knotfest Iowa**

Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis Tue Sep 28 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sep 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage Fri Oct 01 Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Oct 02 Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.

**Festival Date, Knotfest Iowa does not include Hatebreed

