KAT VON D Teams With Visionary Artist Franz Szony For “Enough” Video

Gifted multi-hyphenate Kat Von D creates a visionary world of beautiful dark characters in Franz Szony directed video for recently released darkwave laced single ‘Enough’. Written and directed by visionary artist and photographer Franz Szony – known for his surrealist portraits of Orville Peck, Vanessa Hudgens, Dita Von Teese, Violet Chatchki and Gigi Goode, the video depicts a darkly humorous gothic tale inspired by Kat and Franz ‘love for old movies.

“Kat is an incredible artist first and foremost, and applies her artistry to everything she does… the way she lives, dresses. I greatly admire people who live their fantasy with everything they do… her music is another avenue for her to bring people into her art and storytelling. Her song lended itself perfectly to something cinematic and camp. ‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’ and Fellini were two inspirations we both loved,” says Franz Szony.

Franz is also the mastermind behind creating the dreamlike settings bursting with detail and illustrating the imaginary of the fantastic world Kat lives in. Taking us from a candle lit bathtub scene of Kat bathing in black water, through a Fellini inspired boat ride across rough waters where she sails by mythical siren – played Brynn Route, the contortionist of Kat Von D’s band, to the rest of the bandmates stealing kat on top of a lighthouse, Franz Szony creates a fever dream which give us a glimpse into the theater of his and Kat’s imagination.

Talking about working with Franz Szony, Kat says; “To me, Franz’s work marries the world of beauty and the macabre and it was a dream come true to create something epic with him. After a few DMs, we met up at my house and brainstormed ideas. Franz hand drew some rough sketches and came up with this surrealist approach to the video. So many details went into creating his vision, from the set design, to the props, and to the outrageous costuming that was completely handmade.”

‘Enough’ is the third track from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Love Made Me Do It’, due August 27th and available for pre-order now. The pre-order of ‘Love Made Me Do It’ includes limited edition signed red vinyl, red cassettes, CD digipack, hoodies with Kat’s signature star face tattoos on the hood, custom sketchbooks and much more. Other limited edition colour vinyl variants are also available for retail. Listen to ‘Enough’ here – Pre-order ‘Love Made Me Do It’ here.

‘Enough’ is an ode to lost lovers in which Kat continues exploring the darkest angles of an unhealthy relationship. The new cut follows on recently released singles, the vulnerable synthwave slow jam, ‘I Am Nothing’, which found the talented artist at her most intimate and vulnerable, and the debut single ‘Exorcism’ – defined by Billboard as “a darkwave bop about love, loss and change” – which unveiled the album’s recurring theme, in Kat’s own words; “‘Love Made Me Do It’ is a collection of all my hopeless romantic thoughts poured into one album.”

“Who knew life could hurt like this?” Kat sings over pulsating and bristling synthesizers that envelop her enigmatic voice and build to a frenzied crescendo. Big and bold, “Enough” is a driving, throbbing examination of love and trust delivered with KVD’s unique gothic, industrial flair.

‘Love Made Me Do It’ sits at the core of Kat’s universe, proving that music is her first and strongest passion. Having been a classically trained pianist since her youth with a deep appreciation for music of all genres, Kat poured her soul into this long-awaited full-length debut album. The project features collaborators including Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Ladyhawke and Charo.

In support of her debut LP Kat Von D recently announced a limited West coast tour of her theatrical live show performance with her band featuring Gregg Foreman AKA Mr. Pharmacist (synth 1/Cat Power, The Gossip), Sammi Doll (synth 2/IAMX), Dave Parley (drums/Prayers), and Brynn Route (contortionist). The tour will feature very special guest Prayers. Ultimate and special VIP bundle packages avalable.

Tour Dates and Ticket links are:

9/27 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

9/28 San Diego, CA, House of Blues

9/30 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

10/02 San Francisco, CA, August Hall