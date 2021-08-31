NO TIME TO DIE: Final U.S. Trailer For Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Long-Awaited 007 Flick Revealed!

The final U.S. trailer for Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘No Time To Die’ has been unveiled in advance of the film’s October 8th theatrical release. Check it out below!

Official Synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

As previously reported, Being James Bond, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), will be exclusively available to stream on the Apple TV app as a free rental ahead of the theatrical release of the upcoming 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.* In this special 45-minute retrospective, Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. Customers in over 30 countries and regions around the globe can rent the film for free and stream it exclusively on the Apple TV app from September 7 to October 7.

Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the upcoming 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as James Bond.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.