‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ — HBO Max Original Comedy To Premiere On November 18th

The Max Original comedy THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS debuts on HBO Max with the first two episodes THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18. The ten-episode series continues with three new episodes on November 25 and December 2, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on December 9.

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars include Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS is created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

