Gabe Polsky’s “The Man Who Saves the World?” Sets October Theatrical Release — See The Trailer!

What if a prophecy could decide the fate of the planet—and it rested in the hands of a man no one saw coming?

This October, award-winning filmmaker Gabe Polsky returns with his boldest, most genre-defying work yet: The Man Who Saves the World? Polsky & Area 23a (Fantastic Fungi, Common Ground) have partnered to launch a theatrical campaign across North America in a hybrid release blending traditional runs with high-impact special events and post-screening forums designed to ignite national dialogue.

At once surreal and urgent, The Man Who Saves the World? follows eccentric peace activist Patrick McCollum as he’s drawn into an ancient Indigenous prophecy that may determine the future of the Amazon—and the fate of life on Earth. What begins as a curiosity quickly transforms into something far stranger and with higher stakes, as Polsky finds himself swept into a world where belief shapes reality, and nothing is what it seems.

Championed by an unlikely team of comedic visionaries—Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill of Rough House Pictures and Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly, this mind-bending documentary pushes the boundaries of genre and sanity delivering a one-of-a-kind cinematic trip.

Featuring legendary anthropologist Jane Goodall as well as many Indigenous leaders, The Man Who Saves the World? is not just a film—it’s an experience designed to shake your soul and stir your senses. “I can honestly say Patrick is one of the most extraordinary and inspirational people I have had the good fortune to know and count as a true friend,” commented Goodall.

“I love this movie and I wish everybody could see it because it’s life-affirming and timely,” said executive producer Peter Farrelly. “Only a film this bizarre, inspiring, and human could feel right at home with Rough House Pictures,” continued executive producers McBride, Green and Hill. “This is the kind of film that makes you laugh, think, and question everything—including why you’re suddenly rooting for a jungle prophet with a machete and a dream.”

Director Gabe Polsky commented, “I’ve made movies featuring many extraordinary characters, but Patrick McCollum is truly one-of-a-kind. You can’t make up a story this strange. I went on one hell of a journey and am excited to bring audiences along for the ride.”

“Gabe’s film makes ‘stranger than fiction’ look tame by comparison,” said Kirt Eftekhar, owner of Area 23a. “He’s created something that’s instantly captivating – crazy funny, totally bonkers, and somehow incredibly moving all at once. This is what going to the movies is all about.”

About Gabe Polsky

Gabe Polsky is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. Best known for his acclaimed documentaries Red Army, Red Penguins and In Search of Greatness, he has emerged as a creative force in narrative storytelling with an interest in exploring human nature and spirit. Most recently, he wrote, directed, and produced the narrative feature Butcher’s Crossing, which had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theaters on October 20th 2023. It stars Nicolas Cage, Fred Hechinger, and Paul Raci. His other film and TV projects include the Emmy-nominated Genius, Emmy-nominated His Way, Werner Herzog’s cult classic Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, and Polsky’s award-winning directorial debut, The Motel Life. Polsky has been nominated for a host of awards and film festival honors, including three consecutive WGA Awards and a Critics Choice Award. Polsky is known for telling emotionally powerful stories in a creative and entertaining way.