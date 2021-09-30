MTV To Air Global Premiere of Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” On October 1st

MTV will exclusively air the global premiere of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s new video “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” on Friday, October 1st at 12PM ET. The video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV, MTV Live, MTVU, across MTV’s worldwide network of channels in nearly 180+ regions and the ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard.

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” is from the duo’s new collaborative album, LOVE FOR SALE, which will also be released on the same day, October 1st, via Columbia Records/Interscope Records. MTV also aired global premieres of the music videos for “I Get A Kick Out Of You” on August 6th and the title track “Love For Sale” on September 17th.

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family announced that the 19-time Grammy winner had been diagnosed with age related dementia in 2016 and yet continued to tour internationally and released several albums before returning to the studio with Lady Gaga to record a follow-up to their multi-platinum #1 Grammy winning album, Cheek to Cheek. Bennett has completely retained his singular ability to sing the songs that he has devoted his life to performing, despite his diagnosis. However, it is being acknowledged that the concerts at Radio City will be his last NYC performances of his career, set appropriately at a venue that Tony has enjoyed a multi-decade run of sold-out shows. Radio City was a highlight of Tony and Gaga’s global Cheek to Cheek Live tour when they performed two sold-out shows in 2015. “We couldn’t be prouder to host such a special engagement with two of the most iconic entertainers of our time. Both Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are synonymous with New York City, making the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall the perfect place to honor their decade long friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett’s 95th birthday,” shared Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Gaga and Tony first met ten years ago, in May of 2011 when they were both performing at a fundraising event for the Robin Hood Foundation. Two months later they paired up in the studio for the first time to record “The Lady Is A Tramp,” for Bennett’s 2011 DUETS II album. Their collaborative album, CHEEK TO CHEEK, was released in 2014 debuting at #1 on the Billboard Album charts and Bennett and Gaga won Grammys for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.