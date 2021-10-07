Go-Go’s GINA SCHOCK Sets In-Person & Virtual Book Events In Support of New Memoir

Gina Schock is excited to announce a series of in-person and virtual events supporting the publication of her debut book “Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s” (on sale 10/26/21; hardcover; price $40; ISBN: 9780762474974). Made In Hollywood is a photographic journey ??as told by Gina, drummer of the groundbreaking, all-female rock band – the Go-Go’s. The book features intimate and personal photographs and memorabilia collected over the course of her 40-year career.

Beginning on October 26th, Schock will host a series of book events, both in-person and virtually, inviting various friends and guests to join her along the way. Schock will join book stores in New York, New Jersey, Southern California, San Francisco and a special event in Cleveland just prior to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, later this month. Fellow Go-Go’s, Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine, will join in for this unique Cleveland event following the band’s exclusive Q&A session at the Rock Hall.

The beautifully designed coffee table photo book features a poignant and well thought out foreword by Go-Go’s bass player, and friend, Kathy Valentine who refers to Schock’s perch on the drum stool as a ‘throne.’ Kathy laments that as the drummer, Gina had a bird’s-eye view of not only the entire band and crew, but a unique look at the audience each night. And Gina, as the drummer, was the ‘ruler of the band,’ the one who dictates the direction of each song, sped up or slowed down. As Kathy says, “You best follow along…The drummer, if it’s Gina Schock, also gives the songs identifiable hooks – instantly recognizable, the heartbeat and life-force of a track.”

GINA SCHOCK LIVE AND VIRTUAL BOOK TOUR

October 26

Greenlight Books – Brooklyn – Virtual Event

A virtual conversation with Gina Schock and Kate Pierson of the B-52’s

3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET

Register for this event here

October 29

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – In-Person book event

In Conversation with Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Belinda Carlisle

Rock Hall in Cleveland, OH

Book signing to take place after the band Q&A, Full Details TBA

October 30

Induction Ceremony at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH

Will air on HBO and HBO Max at a later date…

November 5

Harley Laguna Beach – In-Person book event

370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

7:00 – 10:00 pm PST

Ticket info: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame VIP After Party & Book Release Go-Go’s Gina Schock Tickets, Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite

Sponsored by Julie Laughton Custom Homes

November 6

Mr Musichead – Hollywood – In-person book event

In conversation with Alison Brower (The Insider) and fellow Go-Go, Kathy Valentine.

7420 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

2:00 – 4:00 pm PT – ticketed event

Get tickets here

Sponsored by Julie Laughton Custom Homes

November 8

Book Soup – West Hollywood – Virtual Event

In conversation with Gina Schock, Belinda Carlisle and James Duke Mason

3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET

Join the conversation here

November 13

St. Joseph’s Art Society / San Francisco – In-person book event

In Conversation with Tony Bravo (SF Chronicle)

1401 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

6:00 – 9:00 pm PT

Limited capacity – RSVP to info@saintjosephsartssociety.com

November 16

Rizzoli Bookstore / New York City – In person book event

1133 Broadway , New York, NY 10010

Gina Schock In Conversation with Special Guest to be announced

6:00 pm ET

Register for the event here

In-person events will be presented to a fully vaccinated audience at full capacity. All attendees are required to wear masks. All patrons over the age of sixteen will be required to show proof* of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to the date of the event.

*Proof of vaccination will be defined as either an original vaccination card or an Excelsior Pass.

Registration will be required.

November 17

Premiere Collectibles – LiveSigning event

Live zoom event from New York City – moderated by James Duke Mason

11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT / 2:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Join in here

November 18

Bookends – Ridgewood, NJ – In-person book event

211 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450

6:00 pm ET

For tickets available here

About Gina Schock:

Schock is a working musician and songwriter known for being part of the all-female band the Go-Go’s for four decades. She has done everything from producing the Go-Go’s DVD release of their 2001 concert, Live in Central Park to co-writing the title track for the Miley Cyrus album Breakout in addition to several songs on Selena Gomez & the Scene’s debut album Kiss & Tell. Schock’s songs have also appeared in many movies including The Accused, Superstar, and Bull Durham, to name a few. She has also acted for television and independent films. This is her first book.

About the Go-Go’s:

Formed in California in 1978, the Go-Go’s became the first all-female band writing their own material and playing their own instruments to top the U.S. Billboard album chart with their multi-platinum debut, Beauty And The Beat. The album also earned the band a Grammy® Award nomination for Best New Artist and skyrocketed them to superstardom.

The Go-Go’s recently released the single “CLUB ZERO,” their first new recording in nearly 20 years, which hit Top 10 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The band’s critically acclaimed documentary, THE-GO-GO’S, captures them working on an early version of the song and is available as a 2-Disc set (DVD + Blu-ray) or download via Polygram/UMe.

With the successful run of their musical Head Over Heels on Broadway in 2018, and their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin (the Go-Go’s) continue to blaze new trails, kicking down the doors for female fronted bands everywhere.

