‘Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On October 19th — Special Features Revealed!

Hailed as “the origin story we’ve been waiting for” (Joe Deckelmeier, Screen Rant) and filled with stunning action, SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS arrived early for Premium Digital purchase and on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) on August 17, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The film will subsequently be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 19th. Fans can also purchase a 4K Ultra HD Combo in a collectible SteelBook and complete their G.I. JOE movie collection with a 3-Movie giftset that includes G.I. JOE: The Rise of Cobra, G.I. JOE: Retaliation, and SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or Digital.

The SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with explosive special features that delve into the world of SNAKE EYES and the mysterious Arashikage clan. Discover the secrets of SNAKE EYES’ legendary sword, Morning Light, in an all-new short film exclusive to the home entertainment release. Plus, go behind-the-scenes to find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life, meet the fan-favorite heroes and villains of the G.I. JOE universe, dive into the elite warrior world of the Arashikage clan, and watch deleted scenes not shown in theaters.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs™ also boast a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, and the 4K Ultra HD disc features Dolby Vision™high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.**

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS 4K Ultra HD

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which includes access to a Digital copy of the film, or the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Combo, which includes an Ultra HD Disc with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and a Blu-ray Disc with Dolby Atmos, as well as access to a Digital copy. Both 4K Ultra HD offerings include the following bonus content:

Morning Light: A Weapon with Stories to Tell – Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes’ legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film

– Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes’ legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film Deleted Scenes – What you didn’t see in theaters

– What you didn’t see in theaters Enter SNAKE EYES – Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life

– Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life A Deadly Ensemble – Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise

– Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise Arashikage – Dive into the elite ninja warrior world of the Arashikage clan

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Blu-ray

The SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the bonus content detailed above.

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS DVD

The DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS — Official Synopsis

Discover the origins of the iconic G.I. JOE hero, SNAKE EYES (Henry Golding), in this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat adventure. Welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir-apparent, STORM SHADOW (Andrew Koji), SNAKE EYES joins the battle against the terrorist group COBRA. Pushing him to the limits, SNAKE EYES will become the ultimate ninja warrior. But, when past secrets are revealed, his honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing everything he has been fighting for. Also starring Úrsula Corberó as BARONESS and Samara Weaving as SCARLETT.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.