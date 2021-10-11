BORN 2 BE RAD: First Look At ‘Halloween 1 & 2’ 4K UHD Editions From Scream Factory!

Halloween is right around the corner and their are plenty of awesome new releases hitting the market. This week, Garrett of Born 2 Be Rad sinks his teeth into the newly released ‘Halloween 1 & 2’ 4K UHD Editions from Scream Factory. Check out the review and special features for these killer releases below!

Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital … until tonight. Michael has escaped and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween.

Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace and Nick Castle

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace and Nick Castle

The Night She Came Home Featurette

Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on HALLOWEEN

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Additional Scenes shot for the network version

NBC Broadcast TV Promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Still Gallery

DISC 3: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing

Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad

HALLOWEEN: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)

NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the HALLOWEEN convention

Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette

Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year.

Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock

DISC 2: Blu-Ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH

NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey

Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi

Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock

The Nightmare Isn’t Over: The Making of HALLOWEEN II

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations

Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

TV promo

NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery

DISC 3: DVD

Audio: Mono

The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)

Film Script (DVD Rom)

More About Garrett Sawaia

A lifelong pop culture enthusiast, Garrett’s interests span the realms of movies, memorabilia, alternative movie posters, physical media and much more! If you are into heaping helping of nostalgia with a focus on the 80s and 90s, he’s the guy you want in your corner!

In addition to his work as a pop culture aficianado, Garrett is a professional personal trainer and fitness coach.

