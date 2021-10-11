BORN 2 BE RAD: First Look At ‘Halloween 1 & 2’ 4K UHD Editions From Scream Factory!

Halloween is right around the corner and their are plenty of awesome new releases hitting the market. This week, Garrett of Born 2 Be Rad sinks his teeth into the newly released ‘Halloween 1 & 2’ 4K UHD Editions from Scream Factory. Check out the review and special features for these killer releases below!
Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital … until tonight. Michael has escaped and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween.
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace and Nick Castle
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace and Nick Castle
- The Night She Came Home Featurette
- Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on HALLOWEEN
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Additional Scenes shot for the network version
- NBC Broadcast TV Promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
DISC 3: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing
- Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad
- HALLOWEEN: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)
- NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the HALLOWEEN convention
- Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette
Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year.
Special Features:
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock
- The Nightmare Isn’t Over: The Making of HALLOWEEN II
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- TV promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 3: DVD
Audio: Mono
- The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)
- Film Script (DVD Rom)
