The trailer for the show’s thirteenth season, entitled Doctor Who: Flux, has revealed a first look at the guest actors and monsters that will be featured across the six-episode series. The new season of Doctor Who airs on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer on October 31st.

Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson are:

Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter).

The trailer also includes a preview of returning monsters – Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood, as well as a range of new monsters, one of whom is named Karvanista.

Doctor Who is a BBC Studios production for BBC One and a BBC America co-production. BBC Studios are the international distributors for Doctor Who.

