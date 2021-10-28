ALEXANDER JEAN Celebrate The Spooky Season With Infectious ‘Toe Tag’ Single!

Alexander Jean are celebrating the spooky season with a fresh new track guaranteed to delight all of the wicked boils and ghouls out there!

‘Toe Tag’ began with the title & a clear vision in our heads that we brought to life, or brought back to life I should say ? It’s an interesting blend of Alt Pop/grunge & disco, with a colorfully-dark lyric. People always say “‘till death do us part”, while we say “until we meet again”. So we took that concept & wrote a song about soulmate lovers who were buried separately, wandering around the afterlife looking for one another. It’s tragically romantic, but also the perfect song to share this month for a Halloween vibe. ~ Alexander Jean

Stream/download: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/alexanderjean/toe-tag

ABOUT ALEXANDER JEAN:

Alexander Jean is an indie singer/songwriting duo with an edge, consisting of BC Jean and Mark Ballas. Releasing music at a prolific pace and touring the country over the past five years, Alexander Jean has racked up over 80 million streams across all streaming and social platforms.

Their recently released “Coming Down” EP – Stream/Buy EP HERE – features six tracks, including their single “Highs & Lows” which was well received last year, with 1.9 million streams on TikTok. — Listen to “Highs & Lows” HERE

They also added their cover of Marcy Playground’s 90s smash hit, “Sex & Candy” which garnered over 25 million plays on TikTok. — Listen to “Sex & Candy” HERE

Follow Alexander Jean via social media:

Spotify

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.