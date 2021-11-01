THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: Disney+ Unveils New Trailer Highly Anticipated ‘Mandalorian’ Spin-off

Disney+ has debuted a brand new trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett,” series starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. The series centers around the titular bounty hunter attempting to usher in a new era to the criminal underground on Tatooine after the fall of Jabba the Hutt’s former empire.

Check out the trailer below and gorgeous new poster art below! Most importantly, don’t forget to mark your calendar for the series premiere on Wednesday, December 29th, exclusively on Disney+.

Official Synopsis: “The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson serve as the executive producers on the show. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

