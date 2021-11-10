Buckcherry and The Lacs Announce Winter 2022 Co-Headline Tour Dates

After playing 100 shows in 2021, Buckcherry kicks off 2022 with a co-headlining run with country rap rock band The Lacs.

The 15-date tour starts January 7 in Kyle, Texas. Buckcherry will perform an additional eight shows headlining. Core will support on all shows. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday and VIP packages can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.

Buckcherry continues to support their ninth studio album Hellbound, which was released in June. The band is working on tour plans for the remainder of 2022 and these will be announced at a future date.

The Lacs have been on a headline tour since June of 2021 in support of their most recent album Rise and Shine. New singles and more 2022 tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below are the dates for January + February.

BUCKCHERRY + THE LACS ON TOUR:

1/7 — Kyle, TX — The Railhouse Bar

1/8 — Houston, TX — Rise Rooftop

1/9 — Texarkana, AR — Crossties

1/11 — Dallas, TX — Tree’s

1/12 — Oklahoma, OK — Diamond Ballroom*

1/14 — Fayetteville, AR — JJ’s Live

1/15 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Live

1/16 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade

1/18 — Columbus, OH — King of Clubs

1/19 — Warren, OH — Packard Music Hall

1/21 — Corbin, KY — Corbin Arena

1/22 — Jim Thorpe, PA — Penns Peak

1/23 — Hopewell, VA — Beacon

1/25 — Leesburg, VA — Tally HO*

1/27 — Wilmington, DE — The Queen

1/28 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

1/29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverfront Live

1/31 — Knoxville, TN — Cotton Eyed Joe’s*

2/1 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City*

2/2 — Destin, FL — Club LA*

2/4 — Ft. Lauderdale , FL — Culture Room*

2/5 — Ft. Myers, FL — The Ranch*

2/6 — St. Petersburg, FL — Fergs*

*Buckcherry + Core only

