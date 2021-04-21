Buckcherry To Release Ninth Studio Album, ‘Hellbound’, On June 25th

Buckcherry will release their ninth studio album Hellbound on June 25.

The 10-track record was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry.” Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.

The first video from Hellbound, “So Hott,” premieres today. The video, directed by KasterTroy, was filmed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The track will be available for streaming and digital download at all DSPs at this location.

Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan. Pre-orders for Hellbound begin today with multiple bundle options including exclusive new merch designs and limited edition smoke vinyl.

After cancelling over 100 shows in 2020 due to COVID, the band is planning extensive touring commencing in June and continuing through 2021 and 2022. Current confirmed dates are below.

BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:

6/1 — Kansas City, MO —Uptown Theatre

6/2 — Wichita, KS — Cotillion

6/4 — Kearney, NE — Joe’s Honkey Tonk

6/5 — Denver, CO — The Venue

6/6 — Colorado Springs, CO — Sunshine Studios

6/8 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theatre

6/10 — Minot, ND — The Original Bar and Grill

6/11 — Scottsbluff, NE — Shots Bar and Grill

6/12 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

6/13 — St Louis, MO — Pops

6/15 — Cedar Park, TX — Haute Spot

6/16 — San Antonio, TX — Rock Box

6/18 — Corpus Christi, TX — Brewster’s

6/19 — Ft Worth, TX — Rail Club

6/20 — Tyler, TX — Country River Club

6/25 — Texarkana, AR — Crossties

6/26 — Houston, TX — Outdoor Warehouse Live

6/28 — Ft Smith, AR — Temple Live

6/29 — Huntsville, AL — Shagnasty’s

7/1 — Kansasville, WI — 1175

7/2 — Evansville, IN — KC’s Marina Point

7/3 — Hannibal, MO — National Tom Sawyer Day

7/5 — Lancaster, NY — Lancaster Motorsports Park

7/7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Vinoski Winery

7/9 — Gettysburg, PA — Gettysburg Bike Week

7/10 — Streator, IL — Streator July 4 Fest

7/14 — Omaha, NE — Barnato Lounge

7/16 — Joplin, MO — Guitars

7/17 — Chickasaw, OK — Legends Event Park

7/19 — Memphis, TN — Lafayette’s Music Room

7/20 — Baton Rouge, LA — Basin Music Hall

7/21 — Jay, OK — MAO Event Center

7/23 — Chesterfield, MI — Diesel

7/24 — Grover Hill, OH — Whetzel Motor Rally

7/25 — Cincinnati, OH —Riverfront Live

7/30 — Columbus, OH — King of Clubs

7/31 — Marietta, Oh — Adelphia Music Hall

8/1 — Indianapolis, IN — Hi Fi ANNEX

8/3 — Madison, WI — Majestic

8/5 — Dubuque, IA — Five Flags Event Center

8/10 — Columbia, MO — Blue Note

8/14 — Shiley Acres, VA — Shiley Acres

8/15 — Knoxville, TN — Cotton Eye Joe’s

8/17 — Hobart, IN — Hobart Theatre

8/19 — Ft Wayne, IN — Pieres

8/20 — Lombard, IL — Brauerhouse

8/21 — Escanaba, MI — UP State Fair – Grandstand

8/22 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

8/27 — Fountain, MN — Beaver Bottoms Saloon

8/28 — Walker, MN — Northern Lights Casino

8/29 — Clear Lake, IA — Surf Ballroom

8/31 — West Peoria, IL — Crusens

9/1 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

9/3 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

9/4 — Charlotte, NC — Park Expo Center

9/5 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal

9/7 — Ardmore, OK — Heritage Hall

9/10 — Flandreau, SD — Royal River City

9/12 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop

9/14 — Cleveland, OH — HOB

9/15 — Syracuse, NY — Sharkey’s Event Center

9/17 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

9/18 — Blackthorne, NY — Blackthorne Fest

9/24 — Santa Clarita, CA — Canyon Club

9/25 — Agoura Hills, CA — Canyon Club

9/26 — Montclair, CA — Canyon Club

9/28 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee

9/30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Royal

10/1 — Cheyenne, WY — Outlaw

10/2 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

10/4 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

10/5 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw

10/7 — Calgary, AB — Eagle Event Center

10/8 — Dawson Creek, BC — Encana Event Center

10/9 — Edmonton, AB — Century Casino

10/11 — Red Deer, AB — Bo’s Bar Stage

10/12 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Center

10/14 — Regina, SK — Conexus Art Center

10/15 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre

10/18 — Thunder Bay, ON — NV Music Hall

10/19 — Sault Ste Marie, ON — SOO Blasters

10/21 — Sudbury, ON — The Grand

10/22 — London, ON — London Music Hall

10/23 — Ottawa, ON — Barrymore’s

10/25 — Halifax, NS — Marquee

10/26 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar

10/27 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar

10/30 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

10/31 — Portland, ME — Aura

11/2 — New Bedford, MA — Vault at Greasy Luck

11/4 — Norwalk, CT — Granite St Music Hall

11/5 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

11/6 — Farmingdale, NY — Mulcahey’s

11/8 — Baltimore, MD — The Recher

11/9 — Harrisburg, PA — Club XL

11/10 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.