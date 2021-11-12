Rising Country Star Cole Bradley Sets the Tone for a Good Time In “Party Don’t Start”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Cole Bradley is proud to debuthis new single “Party Don’t Start“, out everywhere today. This is the follow-up track to his recent song “Since College”, which came out last month.

“Party Don’t Start” is an anthem for anyone that loves to bring the energy whenever they decide to “throw down” on the weekend”, says Bradley. “This single is a good representation of one of our live shows. Like our liveshow, the track has a whole lot of energy, positivity and is incredibly rowdy. I hope you enjoy his track as much as I do and that it makes you FEEL GOOD whenever you hear it.”

Official Site | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok About Cole Bradley: Country singer/songwriter, Cole Bradley, is a rising star in the North American music scene. Growing up listening to the likes of Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, and Tim McGraw, Bradley first graced the stage at the young age of five. Since then, Cole has fostered a passion for performing and sharing his music with others. “As an artist, it is important for me that people connect and relate to my songs,” says Bradley. Much like Cole himself, his songs are upbeat, positive, and full of life. He is a natural entertainer with an infectious energy. His unique vocals and his edgy country sound, make his music fresh and original. Whether he is belting out a rowdy party anthem or a heartfelt ballad, he is able to captivate fans of all ages with his sense of humor, warmth, and honest songwriting. Bradley is expected to release more new music later this year!

