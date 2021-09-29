Cole Bradley Releases Official Video for “Since College”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Cole Bradley releases the official video for this latest track “Since College”, a song about how fleeting young love can be and how special that love was.

“Since College” was co-written by Cole Bradley (AKA Cole Hruska) and Meagan Allen, and produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Noah Gordon. — Stream “Since College” HERE.

Cole Bradley will be performing his new single, along with some other songs, on a Facebook Livestream on The Boot this evening at 6 pm PST / 8 pm CT. Tune in!

“The music video for “Since College” was arguably my favorite and most rewarding video shoot to date. We had two days to shoot nine locations and it took us over 20 hours of filming. Our brilliant director and videographer, OliverBanyard, was incredible and worked so hard to truly capture the vision and honesty of this sentimental story.” – Cole Bradley

About Cole Bradley:

Country singer/songwriter, Cole Bradley, is a rising star in the North American music scene. Growing up listening to the likes of Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, and Tim McGraw, Bradley first graced the stage at the young age of five. Since then, Cole has fostered a passion for performing and sharing his music with others. “As an artist, it is important for me that people connect and relate to my songs,” says Bradley.

Much like Cole himself, his songs are upbeat, positive, and full of life. He is a natural entertainer with an infectious energy. His unique vocals and his edgy country sound, make his music fresh and original. Whether he is belting out a rowdy party anthem or a heartfelt ballad, he is able to captivate fans of all ages with his sense of humor, warmth, and honest songwriting.

Bradley is expected to release more new music later this year!

